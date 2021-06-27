Morgann Leleux, the Ragin’ Cajuns and Sun Belt Conference record-holder in pole vault, finish second at the U.S. Track and Field Trials on Saturday at historic Hayward Field to qualify for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

This was the New Iberia native's third attempt to represent the United States in the Olympics. She joins a small group of former University of Louisiana at Lafayette former athletes who have achieved the elite status.

UL's all-time Olympians

2020 – Morgann Leleux (United States); Tokyo, Women’s Pole Vault

2016 – Morgann Leleux (United States); Rio de Janiero, Women’s Pole Vault

1996 – Ndaba Mdhlongwa (Zimbabwe); Atlanta, Men’s Triple Jump

1992 – Hollis Conway (Bronze medalist - United States); Barcelona High Jump

1992 – Twilet Malcolm (Jamaica); Barcelona, Women’s 400-meter relay

1992 – Ndaba Mdhlongwa (Zimbabwe); Barcelona, Men’s Long Jump/Triple Jump

1988 – Hollis Conway (Silver medalist - United States); Seoul, Men’s High Jump

1936 – Dudley Wilkins (United States); Berlin, Men’s Triple Jump