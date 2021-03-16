In some ways, the fourth spring football season under UL coach Billy Napier is filled with routine, with his system firmly in place.

In other ways, however, there are areas of the team filled with unknowns the Ragin’ Cajuns head man plans to address between Tuesday’s first day of spring practice and the annual spring game scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22 at Cajun Field.

“This is the time of the season that it starts to become a reality — your job as a staff is to take this group of people and see how far we can go,” Napier said Tuesday. “Each individual coach is kind of embracing that challenge of getting the most out of your room.”

One of the biggest changes is a long list of new coaches, especially in key spots on the defensive side.

UL finally made it official Tuesday morning on the newcomers. On defense, the new coaches are former Louisiana Tech assistant Jeff Burris at cornerback, former North Texas assistant Galen Scott at inside linebacker and former South Florida assistant Wes Neighbors at safety.

Also, defensive coordinator Patrick Toney returns, but he’ll be coaching a new position at outside linebacker.

“I think much like I just described to the player, there is a little bit of an orientation to the new guy, right?” Napier said. “Getting comfortable with how we operate in all areas — evaluating, recruiting, meetings, walk-through, practice, how we run the offseason program.”

On the offensive side, former Florida Atlantic assistant Jeff Norris takes over as the offensive line coach and former Sam Houston State assistant Darnell Stapleton takes over as the assistant offensive line coach.

There’s also a new special teams coordinator in former Tulane assistant Chris Couch. Despite him being the third special teams coordinator in the last three years, Napier is confident in the consistency of that area.

“No, I think we’ve got all of our specialists back,” Napier said. “We’ve got quite a bit of experience when it comes from a game-changer’s standpoint, a lot of players that have played a lot of snaps. We’ve got an identity on special teams here. It’s very much a team effort.