In some ways, the fourth spring football season under UL coach Billy Napier is filled with routine, with his system firmly in place.
In other ways, however, there are areas of the team filled with unknowns the Ragin’ Cajuns head man plans to address between Tuesday’s first day of spring practice and the annual spring game scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22 at Cajun Field.
“This is the time of the season that it starts to become a reality — your job as a staff is to take this group of people and see how far we can go,” Napier said Tuesday. “Each individual coach is kind of embracing that challenge of getting the most out of your room.”
One has envisioned himself on this path for many years.
One of the biggest changes is a long list of new coaches, especially in key spots on the defensive side.
UL finally made it official Tuesday morning on the newcomers. On defense, the new coaches are former Louisiana Tech assistant Jeff Burris at cornerback, former North Texas assistant Galen Scott at inside linebacker and former South Florida assistant Wes Neighbors at safety.
Also, defensive coordinator Patrick Toney returns, but he’ll be coaching a new position at outside linebacker.
“I think much like I just described to the player, there is a little bit of an orientation to the new guy, right?” Napier said. “Getting comfortable with how we operate in all areas — evaluating, recruiting, meetings, walk-through, practice, how we run the offseason program.”
On the offensive side, former Florida Atlantic assistant Jeff Norris takes over as the offensive line coach and former Sam Houston State assistant Darnell Stapleton takes over as the assistant offensive line coach.
There’s also a new special teams coordinator in former Tulane assistant Chris Couch. Despite him being the third special teams coordinator in the last three years, Napier is confident in the consistency of that area.
“No, I think we’ve got all of our specialists back,” Napier said. “We’ve got quite a bit of experience when it comes from a game-changer’s standpoint, a lot of players that have played a lot of snaps. We’ve got an identity on special teams here. It’s very much a team effort.
“I think we’ve established a certain standard of how we’re going to play. It’s a culture that’s in place and it’s a very important part of what we do. It’s where we start from a football standpoint, establishing our identity as a football team.”
To the fans, it’s one big offseason.
Couch will also be aided by graduate assistant Max Arnold and seasoned intern Jordan Frazier.
“Good group and I think the special teams success that Tulane has had over the last four or five years is well-documented,” Napier said. “Certainly Chris has contributed to that. We’re excited about his leadership in that role.”
Then there’s all the new players. On one hand, there’s more experience than ever returning with the seniors back for an extra year because of COVID-19.
On the other, the coronavirus shutdown last March also means there are two groups of underclassmen that have never gone through an entire spring season.
“When you combine those two groups with the 11 mid-year players we have, there are a lot of players going out there that have a lot of work to do to develop them and get them ready to go,” Napier said. “We have a lot of players that I would consider a liability at this point and our goal is to make them an asset — develop them into complete players. That’s really what we’re focused on at this point.”
The spring season is also big for transfers.
“We’re going to teach them our systems, our values, our program, our year-round plan for their development as a person, as a student, as a player,” Napier said. “It’s more about them getting up to speed at how we operate than us becoming familiar with them.
“Just because they transfer from some big school doesn’t mean they’re going to get the opportunity to play. They’ve got to earn everything here and that’s what we’re in the process of trying to figure out.”
Spring football is also the first step in finding the answers for the biggest position group question entering the 2021 season — who in the world is going to replace the production of running backs Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas?
Chris Smith is the first building block, but there’s very little experience behind him.
“We’ve got a lot of confidence in Chris and really the whole group,” Napier said. “But they’ve got to go do it. Right now is the time.
“It’s a big spring for a lot of young players in that position group.”