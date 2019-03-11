UL coach Gerry Glasco tried to lessen the load on ace right-handed pitcher Summer Ellyson over the weekend.
He pulled her after five innings in Friday's win over Texas State and tried to relieve her with a no-hitter after four innings Sunday as well. When the bullpen didn't cooperate, Ellyson had to return to notch her own save.
As well-intentioned as Glasco's efforts were, apparently they weren't necessary.
Ellyson certainly didn't look like a pitcher in need of extra rest Monday, striking out a season-high 17 batters and carrying the No. 11-ranked Ragin' Cajuns to a 4-1 victory over the Baylor Bears on Monday in front of 1,884 fans at Lamson Park.
"I felt good coming out today," Ellyson said. "I knew the job I was supposed to do, just win the first pitch. They're a very good ball club. Give them a bunch of credit, they did very well. We faced them twice and they gave us a run for our money. We came back and knew we had to fight to win."
It was a rubber game of sorts between UL (19-3) and Baylor (11-9) after the two teams split a pair earlier this season in the Baylor Invitational in Waco, Texas.
"It was a huge win, because we had three games with Baylor, which I think will end up the year (in the) top 25 RPI, minimum top 30," Glasco said. "For us to get two out of three was critical for us."
The Bears didn’t make much contact in the first four innings. After two outs to shortstop to start the game, the next 15 outs recorded by Ellyson were via the strikeout.
By one out in the fifth, Ellyson already had her second highest strikeout total of the season at 11, behind 16 in the season-opening win over Fordham.
"Last time, I threw a lot of down balls," Ellyson said. "Today, I just tried to pound them in and up and it ended up working in our favor."
In the middle of all of that domination in the circle, however, Baylor did reach a few times. Goose McGlaun reached in a big way to lead off the second inning with a solo home run to left center for a 1-0 Bears’ lead.
Nicky Dawson had a two-out infield single in the third and Madi O’Neal led off the fifth with a walk. That was it for Baylor baserunners over the first five frames with Ellyson striking out the side each inning from the second through the fifth. The strikeout streak ended, ironically, with a tapper back to Ellyson for an easy out to sew up a 1-2-3 sixth for the Cajuns' ace.
Ellyson ended up with a three-hitter with two walks.
The Cajuns, meanwhile, took a very different approach with just a hair more success in the runs department.
Through UL’s first five at-bats, no Cajun struck out and six reached on base hits. Kelli Milligan singled, stole second and scored on Kara Gremillion’s ground out after getting to third on a wild pitch in the third.
The Cajuns manufactured another run off Baylor starter Sidney Holman in the fourth. Julie Rawls got a one-out single and then scored from second on a two-out Kourtney Gremillion infield single that bounced off a pair of Baylor infielders.
Rawls ended up being the offensive star of the game for the Cajuns, following singles in the second and fourth with a double in the sixth to ignite a two-run insurance rally. Kourtney Gremillion's hard misplayed grounder drove in one and Raina O'Neal's RBI single got the second run of the inning home.