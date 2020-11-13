INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
The Cajuns can secure a third consecutive trip to the Sun Belt Conference championship game with a win, as well as improve to 7-2 overall against South Alabama, 5-0 vs. the Jags at Cajun Field and 11-0 vs. Sun Belt West teams under Billy Napier.
KEY MATCHUP
UL defensive front vs. USA offensive line – Not only has the Jaguars’ offensive line allowed 23 sacks this season, but USA is only rushing for 119 yards a game. It’ll be important for UL’s defense to continue those trends.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
CAJUNS: Linebackers Lorenzo McCaskill and Ferrod Gardner are by far UL’s two leading tacklers with 61 and 52 stops, respectively. Gardner is coming off a 13-tackle performance against Arkansas State.
USA: RB Carlos Davis has 586 yards and two scores on 134 carries this season. Against UL last year, Davis rushed for 122 yards and a score on 10 carries.
FACTS & FIGURES
UL leads the all-time series 6-2 … The Cajuns have scored 20 or more points in 15 straight games and are 13-2 in those games … UL’s defense ranks No. 34 nationally in scoring defense (23.9) … UL’s defense is one of 13 teams in country with at least two interceptions in three games this season … Trey Ragas needs 73 rushing yards to pass Alonzo Harris into No. 4 on school’s all-time rushing list … UL safety Bralen Trahan is one of only 16 players nationally with at least seven pass breakups … As usual, the Cajuns’ offense hasn’t possessed the ball as much as the opposition with an average of 28:01 a game compared to 31:59 for South Alabama … the team that’s won the last five meetings in this contest has rushed for at least 200 yards – UL rushed for 255 yards in last year’s 37-27 road win, while the Jags rushed for 351 … the last six games in the series has been decided by 10 points or less … South Alabama WR Kawaan Baker became the school’s all-time leading receiver last week with 1,698 career yards … The Jaguars are minus-2 in turnover margin this season, while UL is plus-4.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
19 – The Cajuns improved to 19-0 over the past decade when they intercept at least two passes in a game.
23 – Number of quarterback sacks USA’s allowed this season, compared to only seven for the Cajuns.
44 – The Cajuns’ 6-1 record is the program’s best start since 1976 when the Cajuns began the season 8-0.
FOUR DOWNS
1 – Third down
UL’s offense is only converting on 38 percent of its tries on third down this season and improving on that could be tough with USA only allowing 33 percent.
2 – Return yardage
One of the biggest pregame edges UL owns is return yardage. The Cajuns have 563 yards on kickoffs and 115 on punts, while USA only has 201 on kickoffs and 40 on punts.
3 – Fourth quarter
UL’s most productive quarter this season has been the fourth with 65 points, while it’s been South Alabama’s least productive with only 29 points.
4 – The yellow flags
In one of the few times this season, the Cajuns will play a team less penalized. UL has been flagged 40 times for 427 yards, while USA only 32 times for 289 yards.
SCHEDULES
SOUTH ALABAMA (3-4, 2-2)
Sept. 3 At Southern Miss, W 32-21
Sept. 12 Tulane, L 27-24
Sept. 24 UAB, L 42-10
Oct. 17 Texas State, W 30-20
Oct. 24 ULM, W 38-14
Oct. 29 At Georgia Southern, L 24-17
Nov. 7 At Coastal Carolina, L 23-6
Nov. 14 at Louisiana, 1 p.m.
Nov. 21 Georgia State, 3 p.m.
Nov. 28 At Arkansas State, TBA
Dec. 12 Troy, TBA
UL (6-1, 4-1)
Sept. 12 At Iowa State, W 31-14
Sept. 19 At Georgia State, W 34-31 (OT)
Sept. 26 Georgia Southern, W 20-18
Oct. 14 Coastal Carolina, L 30-27
Oct. 23 At UAB, W 24-20
Oct. 31 At Texas State, W 44-34
Nov. 7 Arkansas State, W 27-20
Nov. 14 South Alabama, 1 p.m.
Nov. 21 Central Arkansas, TBA
Nov. 28 At ULM, 4 p.m.
Dec. 4, At Appalachian State, 6 p.m.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL 23, South Alabama 13
The winning team has scored at least 30 points five times in the eight meetings, but the strength of both teams has been the defenses. Just when it looked like UL’s offense might be breaking out, it didn’t score in the first half against Arkansas State. The Jaguars have struggled to run the ball this season and not many teams make hay against UL’s secondary. This one may not be real fun for the Cajun faithful to endure either, but the carrot at the end should be enough to push UL to a seventh victory.