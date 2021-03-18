Perhaps the chore the UL’s 2020 offensive line faced last fall was greater than most realized going into that football season.

Prior to last season, then-offensive coordinator and line coach Rob Sale discussed with confidence his unit's ability to pick up where it left off after a record-breaking offensive season in 2019.

Several of his veteran linemen felt the same way at the time.

Looking back, there were more hidden obstacles than their expected optimism accounted for at first glance.

The most obvious was the personnel losses of Robert Hunt and Kevin Dotson to the NFL draft – Hunt in second round to Miami and Dotson in fourth round to Pittsburgh.

“It’s kind of different when you have guys like a Robert Hunt and a Kevin Dotson on the line,” UL senior center Shane Vallot said. “To hurry up and try to replace those guys real quick and be the same as we were when they were here.

“I mean those guys were second and fourth-round picks. That kind of shows how good those guys really were. You can’t just snap your fingers and the next thing you know is you have a Kevin Dotson and a Robert Hunt. I think that was a huge thing. We had to build up to it.”

Then came the coronavirus shutdown that halted spring practice after only three days.

“It was difficult to try and do all that stuff in the summer time,” Vallot said. “It changed all kind of stuff up. As we saw, we weren’t playing our best ball in the first half of the season.

“I think that had to do with reflecting back on spring. We missed spring. I think it kind of affected us during the season. Even though it didn’t look like it affected us, I think it did affect us.”

Then, of course, right before the season, the line lost its biggest inspiration with the sudden and tragic death of assistant coach DJ. Looney to a heart attack in an early August practice.

It wasn’t like the offensive line played poorly. After all, the Cajuns did go 10-1 and finished the season ranked No. 15 in the nation.

But the standards here with that unit are extremely high.

“The next step is to be Joe Moore Award winners,” Vallot said of the annual award recognizing the top offensive line in the nation. “The last three years, we’ve been in the semifinals of the award but we haven’t won it yet. I think our O-line is very capable of winning it. I don’t know if we have the same chance as everybody else – Power 5 and all that kind of stuff – but hey, I really do think we can win it.

“We’re a great offensive line. We’ve got the entire group coming back. We’re close. We’ve been working hard this offseason and we’re going to get after it this spring.”

So now, in steps a whole new coaching staff for the offensive line room to try to reach those lofty goals.

The personnel hasn't changed, but after four years of UL coach Billy Napier and Sale molding their philosophies with this unit, the coaches are different.

Jeff Norrid is the new offensive line coach and Darnell Stapleton is the new assistant offensive line coach.

Norrid comes from Florida Atlantic, but his crossed paths with Napier at Alabama.

“I think with these hires that we’ve made, Jeff Norrid has been that same tree of coaching," Napier said. "He has a good understanding. But it’s changed a little bit since the last time he and I were together in 2014. The verbage is different and a lot of our philosophies are different.

“But there is some common ground there.”

Sale had come from the same coaching tree – Joe Pendry and Alabama assistant Jeff Stoutland.

“That way of identifying fronts, those combination calls, those protections, that vernacular, that verbage and then we’ve evolved that over time,” Napier said. “We evolved that over time. We worked with people at Arizona State. Obviously the verbage changes. We’re very rule-oriented in terms of how we put it together. Our system has gotten a little better, a little more air tight each year.”

Stapleton comes from Sam Houston, but played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and at Rutgers. So he’s been under such respected line coaches at Larry Zierlein, Kyle Flood and Greg Schiano.

“The inventory of line coaches that he’s been around is very impressive,” Napier said of Stapleton. “He’s run his own room for seven years (at Sam Houston), even more than Jeff has. So we’re really excited about those two guys.

“It’s kind of like they’re an artist and we’re doing a certain type of art – we have our core believes – but they put their little spin on it … their little buzzword, or their technique or their little thing along the way that they learned from someone.”

So this spring season is going to be critical for the offensive line, starting with the new line coaches learning Napier’s way as well as their new players.

“I think this is a huge opportunity that we have to go out and compete in spring and get better,” Vallot said.

The biggest question on the team overall is replacing lost running back standouts Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas.

Naturally, that search for running game solutions starts with the offensive line, which returns intact player-wise, and even added T.J. Fiailoa from ULM.

“I’ve been very impressed with his fundamentals,” Napier said of Fiailoa. “He’s got a really good foundation in terms of the basics at that position. I think he’s a versatile player. Obviously he’s played guard most of his career and that’s where we’ll start. We’ll kind of see from there.

“He brings a unique skill set. He was 6-3 and ¾ and weighed 347 pounds, he’s got some length – 34 arm – so a big man and a lot of experience – heavy handed and some power.”