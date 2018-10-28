Louisiana-Lafayette went into Saturday’s Sun Belt Conference game with Arkansas State like it was a playoff elimination. Coach Billy Napier likened it to a 15-round championship fight.
“And it took every round that was out there,” Napier said afterward.
The Cajuns (4-4, 2-2) prevailed 47-43 after four lead changes in the fourth quarter on Trey Ragas’ 2-yard touchdown run with 1:18 remaining. A gassed UL-Lafayette defense went out and got a four-incompletions-and-out stop against the conference’s total offense leader, Red Wolves quarterback Justice Hansen, to seal it.
The Cajuns’ reward is staying alive for the West Division championship. UL-Lafayette is tied with Louisiana-Monroe at 2-2 with four games to play: a visit to Troy, followed by home games against Georgia State and South Alabama before the season finale at UL-Monroe.
“I told the guys this was a championship game for our division; that was the game to win,” wide receiver Jarrod Jackson said.
The performance had first-year coach Napier beaming about the program’s progress.
“Sometimes you take over these jobs and it’s chaos for the first year,” Napier said. “This group of kids is tough, they work hard and our regimen is no joke. It takes some legitimate effort and time to do what we ask them to do. That’s what I’m most proud of: their buy in. It’s starting to pay off a little bit.”
The Cajuns certainly showed fortitude when the visitors took the momentum with two touchdowns to erase a 34-21 lead and go ahead by one point with 10:51 to play. UL-Lafayette answered on a 53-yard catch and run by Jackson on a bullet throw over the middle from quarterback Andre Nunez.
When the visitors responded with a score, the Cajuns did them one better with an 11-play, 55-yard drive that was almost as much about trying to milk the clock as getting the lead. The Cajuns converted a fourth-and-5 on a 13-yard pass from Nunez to Ja’Marcus Bradley and had to overcome two red zone penalties to finish the drive which used 4:30 off the clock.
With Hansen, Arkansas State had enough time to engineer one final scoring march after piling up 478 yards, but the Cajuns amped up their pass rush and defensive back Kendall Johnson had a key pass breakup on second down.
“We were trying to milk it down there,” Napier said. “The quick scores early in the game got the play count out of whack. We ran 29 in the first half and they ran (44). We were out of gas. Our lack of depth caught up with us. At the end it was about leaving as little time as we could. Give our defense credit.”
The Cajuns also had to do it without the offensive star of the day, Elijah Mitchell. He caught a 64-yard TD pass and had a 65-yard scoring run in the first quarter. He finished with 189 yards of total offense before a targeting hit knocked him into the chain crew and out of the game. Napier said Mitchell, who missed most of last season with an injury, did not have a concussion.
UL-Lafayette piled up 547 yards and had 228 rushing on 39 carries, a 5.8 yards-per-carry average.
“That’s a good football team we beat today,” Napier said. “They’ve been winning for a long time. For us to beat them was a pretty significant accomplishment for our team.
“We’re in the playoffs. To stay in contention, you have to handle your business. We’ve got to win them all. We’ve got a new set of problems now. We’ll see if we can handle a little bit of success.”