Like in so many Sun Belt sports during the 2022-23 school athletic year, women’s basketball is going to be about recognizing the old while learning the new during the conference race.
The defending Sun Belt champion Trojans remain the overwhelming favorite to repeat, but many of the top contenders are new teams in the league race as revealed during Sun Belt Women's Basketball Media Day on Tuesday in New Orleans.
That new group includes Old Dominion, Southern Miss, James Madison and Marshall – with three predicted to finish in the upper half of the league standings.
Old Dominion is an elite women’s basketball program historically with three national championships and featuring two of the most famous alumni in the sport’s history in Nancy Lieberman and Anne Donovan.
In fact, Old Dominion is honoring Lieberman on Nov. 5 with a statue on the campus.
Moreover, the Monarchs – picked to finish second - are coached by two-time Olympian and WNBA standout Delisha Milton-Jones.
“Now that I’m coaching at the university that she gave her blood, sweat and tears for, I feel so honored,” Milton-Jones said.
On the court, senior forward Amari Young is ODU’s leader after scoring 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals a game last season for the Monarchs, who were 24-10 and 12-6 in Conference USA in reaching the second round of the WNIT.
“I don’t want anyone to get sidetracked by the numbers,” Milton-Jones said. “She does things that don’t show up on the stats sheet. She’s such a spectacular player to coach, but she’s very exciting to watch.”
Picked to finish fourth in the league, Southern Miss is led by 19-year coach Joye Lee-McNelis, who led the Eagles to an 18-12, 9-8 season a year ago.
“Adding the new teams creates a lot of excitement,” she said. “There’s just a buzz that it’s in the air. Football’s really started it. There’s been a lot of upsets. There’s a lot of energy going on right now about the Sun Belt, so I’m really delighted to be able to be a part of all the excitement.”
The Eagles are led by first-team preseason pick Domonique Davis of DeRidder and second-team pick Melyia Grayson. Davis averaged 14.3 points, 4.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds last season, while Grayson averaged 10.8 points and 5.8 rebounds.
Lee-McNelis said Grayson battled a hip injury and a concussion last season.
“Right now, we have a healthy Melyia Grayson and that’s really a change for us,” Lee-McNelis said. “Dom has been real healthy. We just have to keep her that way. We have to keep both of them healthy. That’s what’s really, really important.”
Picked sixth, James Madison was 14-15 overall and 10-8 in the Colonial last season. Senior Kiki Jefferson is the only double-digit scorer back after averaging 18.8 points and 6.8 rebounds a game.
Marshall is picked 10th. The Thundering Herd is loaded with newcomers, but the expectations are still high after being 15-13 overall and 10-8 in Conference USA last year.
“I think we’re going to have a lot of games against people we’ve never seen play,” guard Abby Beeman said. “I think it’s more about not proving people wrong, but just proving ourselves right. We think we’re a good team. We think we have the opportunity to be successful.”
In addition to Troy, Texas State joins the Cajuns as one of the returning favorites, picked to finish fifth.
Texas State was 15-14 overall and 9-6 in league play last year and returns top scorers Da’Nasia Hood and Kennedy Taylor. Hood is a first-team performer after averaging 16.9 points and 8.0 rebounds, while Taylor averaged 11.1 points and 3.1 rebounds.
“As we reflect on that time (last year’s Sun Belt tourney loss to UL), I know for us, it’s not even about Louisiana,” Texas State coach Zenarae Antoine said. “It’s about what we need to get better at and right now for us, it’s defense. We’ve spent a lot of time working on our defensive scheme to be able to do a better job on the best players. We’ve got to find a way to slow them down.”
UL’s Ragin’ Cajuns are picked to finish third this season after an 18-7, 9-4 season a year ago.
The Cajuns return Brandi Williams after missing most of last season with a knee injury. UL returns six of its top eight scorers.
“When we’ve been really good, it’s been because of the experience,” UL coach Garry Brodhead said. “This year with the experience, we feel like we have the opportunity to be anywhere from whatever they say we are to maybe winning a championship.”