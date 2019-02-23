Poor defense is becoming the norm for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns in the early going.
And not being able to protect a lead is surging to the top of the list for February concerns as well.
The Cajuns blew two large leads late in dropping a doubleheader to Sam Houston State on Saturday to drop to 1-5 on the season.
In Saturday’s first game, UL led 5-1 going to the bottom of the seventh, only to lose on a walk-off, two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth by the No. 8 hitter Clayton Harp.
In the nightcap, the Cajuns one-upped themselves by taking a 6-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh, only to watch that one fade away as well. This time, the No. 8 hitter – Gavin Johnson – hit a game-tying, three-run homer to tie the game at 8-8 in the bottom of the eighth and then the Bearkats scored the winning run on a passed ball in the ninth for a 9-8 win.
So UL pitching gave up a grand total of 15 runs Saturday in the final three innings of each game.
Of the nine runs Sam Houston scored in the nightcap, only three were earned. The Bearkats scored five unearned runs in the seventh to get the second giant comeback brewing and then Johnson’s three-run homer in the eighth off reliever Jack Burk tied it.
With better defense and bullpen, both of UL’s starting pitchers could easily have gotten victories Saturday. Austin Perrin allowed three runs over six-plus innings, taking a 5-1 lead into the seventh.
In the nightcap, left-hander Dalton Horton allowed just two unearned runs over six innings, but he did walk six and only strike out one.
The collapse in game two also ruined a great effort at the plate for first baseman Handsome Monica, who was 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs. Hunter Kasuls also had three hits in game two and O’Neal Lochridge was 2-for-4.