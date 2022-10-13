HUNTINGTON, W. Va. — For UL quarterback Ben Wooldridge, there were many great aspects of the Cajuns’ 23-13 road win over Marshall on Wednesday night.
One, though, trumped them all.
As he walked off the field at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, West Virginia, there was his mother, Sheri, all the way from California to greet him.
That was one postgame hug Wooldridge won’t soon forget.
“She wouldn’t miss this for the world,” Wooldridge said. “Everything she’s done for me, yeah.
“I was able to enjoy it with her after the game.”
Sure, he knew she was coming, but it was still as sweet a moment as could be.
“Words can’t describe it,” he said. “It was special.”
No, it wasn’t her son’s first college game, but there was no denying how special this game was.
It was his first collegiate start.
The Pleasanton, California, native played in eight games at Fresno State before transferring to UL in January 2021.
In his first season in Lafayette, he battled Chandler Fields for the backup role behind Levi Lewis each week last season and then lost a tight battle to Fields this summer for the starting role.
Wooldridge played every third series through the first four games and then got the call the entire second half in the 20-17 homecoming loss to South Alabama when Fields couldn’t continue after practicing all week with an “upper body” injury.
Burdened by a three-game losing streak, the Cajuns turned to Wooldridge to carry the whole load in Wednesday’s nationally televised game at Marshall.
“It’s a long process,” Wooldridge said. “This is my first start. It’s just kind of been work ever since I got to the college level. I think as a quarterback, confidence is one of the number one things. Obviously, it’s tough. The last couple of weeks, we’ve lost a couple of games and the quarterback room could have played better.
“So coming out here, it was just being confidence in myself and being confident in the game plan.”
Mom certainly had every reason to be proud of his son. The 6-foot-3, 218-pounder shined in the passing game, rushing attack and with his overall leadership.
He completed 17 of 29 passes for 230 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also was UL’s leading rusher against the Sun Belt’s leader in rushing defense with 45 yards on 10 carries.
Being a former UL quarterback who had to wait for his chance to start, head coach Michael Desormeaux could really appreciated the role Wooldridge played in the big road win.
“Ben willed us to win tonight,” Desormeaux said. “That was one of the gutsiest performance. He threw the ball really well when he had some time in there and listen, they’re good upfront. We played them last year and those guys are back. They’ve reloaded and got better players now than they had last year and a lot of those guys are a year older.
“He made some really good throws when we needed them. He played his tail off. He is just a competitor. He willed his team to win.”
Wooldridge one who finds it difficult to praise himself. Asked if it was the most fun game he’s played in, he simply stayed focused on the team.
“Yeah, it was pretty good,” he said. “I think it was a good team win and it was definitely a good team game on both sides of the ball and including special teams, so all three phases.”
There was no deflecting the pressure on Wooldridge in this game, though.
His mother was in the stands all the way from California, his team was mired in a three-game losing streak and he was getting his first chance to start a college game.
“I don’t think it took any extra motivation, because it’s football,” Wooldridge said. “You’ve got your brothers with you and you have 110 other guys in the locker room that you go to work with every day.
“It was just me wanting to do my job for my team and doing it to the best of my ability, so we could come out of here with a ‘W’.”
Through all the ups and downs in the game, Wooldridge somehow remained calm. He kept UL out of bad plays. As planned, his game experience this season paid off in a big way.
“Ben is a really good game manager,” Desormeaux explained. “You can trust him. We can call shots and do things like that even in critical times because he makes good decisions.
“As long as he continues to do that, you feel good about throwing the ball on normal down situations. He really did a good job with it.”
It was the kind of performance Lewis mastered over the last two seasons that produced so many wins for the Cajuns.
“He’s been working for an opportunity for a long time,” Desormeaux said. “You could just see it on his face. He wills the team to win. He’s fiery. He’ll do whatever it takes to win.”
Did not sharing time make a big difference in Wooldridge’s mind? He wasn’t biting. He’s just too much of a team guy for that.
“I think it helped a little bit,” he offered. “In every drive of the game, you just go there and just do your job for the team and for the 10 other guys on the field with you.
Time will tell when Fields will be healthy enough to return and how that will impact the quarterback rotation going forward.
There’s no doubt the respect Wooldridge garnered Wednesday, though.
“I’m proud of Ben,” Desormeaux said. “He’s a war daddy man. He went out there and played it the right way. That was one of the gutsiest quarterback performances I’ve seen in a long time. I don’t know how else I can say it. I’m just so proud of him.”
Mom sure was as well.