For the second straight day, the No. 21-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns’ pitching staff got a confidence boost with a pair of run-rule wins over Central Connecticut State 12-0 and Louisiana Tech 8-0 in the LSU Crossover tournament at Lamson Park.
In Thursday’s loss to LSU, junior Kentucky transfer Meghan Schorman shined with three shutout innings with five strikeouts and followed that with 3.2 shutout innings with eight more strikeouts in Friday’s win over Louisiana Tech.
Earlier in the day, Kandra Lamb tossed a no-hitter with one walk and 12 strikeouts in the win over the Blue Devils.
“It’s just huge for her to come out and get a no-hitter … just one one,” UL coach Gerry Glasco said. “I thought she was going to get that perfect game. I wish she would have. It’s just reassuring to her. It’s been a rough stretch, so we need all of them to get their confidence.”
Karly Heath also pitched a perfect inning. The only issue was Sam Landry left her start after 1.1 innings with one walk and two strikeouts.
“We’ve had four pitchers hit 69 since last week,” Glasco said. “I think by May we could have four kids hitting 70 miles an hour if we keep working hard. I’m excited about the future.”
Offensively, Jourdyn Campbell was the big hitter in the first game at 2-for-3 with three RBIs, while Stormy Kotzelnick was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
In the nightcap against Tech, Laney Credeur got it started with a two-run home run.
“She’s good,” Glasco said of Credeur. “She’s just a special player. I think she’s really intelligent and I think she’s deceptively strong. Some people can just hit. She can hit.”
Credeur played first base in the win as an attempt to get Heath some at-bats with Credeur locking down the designated player role for much of the season.
That idea paid off with Heath delivering a three-run double to left to help bring about the run rule.
Now comes another try against LSU at 6 p.m. Saturday in Baton Rouge.
“There’s no way you can over-emphasize what a win tomorrow could be for our program,” Glasco said. “We’ve got LSU and Alabama and Texas and Illinois, then we’ve got our confidence schools.
“This is a huge game for us tomorrow (Saturday). With the young kids, the first time they start believing that they’re good, they’ll be good.”