UL coach Gerry Glasco strives for the perfect performance for his No. 8-ranked Ragin' Cajuns.
There are times, however, he can see the benefit of a little pressure.
Coastal Carolina scored two runs in the top of the seventh Friday at Lamson Park and still had the bases loaded.
But ace right-hander Summer Ellyson returned to the field to sew up the 5-2 win over the Chanticleers.
"I just had that feeling in the fifth inning that they're going to come back," Glasco said. "They're a good offensive team. They can hit home runs and they can hit doubles, so they've got the potential to come back.
"That was good for us actually to get under a little pressure. If we make the play at first, we're alright. If we make the play at third, we're alright. We hadn't made an error the whole game and we made two in the seventh. Normally that would absolutely drive me crazy."
The Cajuns got to 44-4 overall and 22-0 in Sun Belt play with the win. Game two is 2 p.m. Saturday.
Ellyson improved to 31-4 on the season with six shutout innings, allowing only four hits, one walk and striking out 11.
Senior Alison Deville got one out, but gave up an unearned run in the seventh. Ellyson re-entered the game to get the final two outs of the win, including her 12th strikeout.
The Cajuns' offense didn't waste any time getting on the board and giving Ellyson plenty of support. In the first inning, Sarah Hudek extended her hitting streak to a team-high 12 games with a two-run single. Scoring were Keeli Milligan and Alissa Dalton, who led off the frame with successive infield singles.
"I try to just go up there kind of blank-minded," Hudek said of her hitting streak. "If you start putting pressure and thinking about things like that, that's when you start getting in your own way. I just try to trust in the work I put in and trust in Glasco's game plan. It's obviously paying off."
Hudek continues to have success hitting the ball in the left centerfield gap.
"That's when I know I'm squaring up the ball well," Hudek said. "Just staying patient. Really for me, it's being selective at pitches and taking advantage of pitches over the plate and mispitches. That's where I'm most successful just like any other hitter."
In the second, Casidy Chaumont reached on a fielder's choice ahead of Bailey Curry's RBI double.
The Cajuns then finished off the scoring with two more runs in the third. Lexie Comeaux did the honors this time with a two-run double, chasing home Julie Rawls after her walk and Raina O'Neal with a single.
"The weakness in our team tonight is we've got to put the game away in the fifth and six innings," Glasco said. "We had it 5-0 and we didn't get another hit or run. We've got to be better than that."