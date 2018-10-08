Trey Ragas has three straight 100-yard rushing games, leads the Sun Belt Conference in rush yardage and is ninth nationally in yards per carry with a 7.0 average.
Elijah Mitchell ran for 191 yards Saturday in UL-Lafayette’s 42-27 win at Texas State, the 14th-highest total in school history and the most by a Sun Belt back this season by almost 30 yards.
The Ragin’ Cajuns went for 327 ground yards on Saturday, their highest total against an FBS foe since 2014. Throw out the Mississippi State game, and the Cajuns are averaging 270 rushing yards per game this season.
Coach Billy Napier thinks that’s no longer a fluke.
“Any time you rush the ball, everybody’s involved,” he said Monday. “It’s not only the offensive line but the tight ends, and the receivers did a really good job on the perimeter handling the safeties. We just communicated better, we executed with more consistency, we played with good leverage and fundamentals, and the staff put together a really good plan.”
The Cajuns (2-3, 1-1) hadn’t had two 100-yard rushing outings in the same game since 2014. They’ve now done it twice in three weeks, and they were close to having that happen three straight weeks with Mitchell going for 85 yards at Alabama along with Ragas’ 111-yard total.
“All of our backs are very explosive in the running game,” said quarterback Andre Nunez, who led a passing attack that directly benefitted from the ground assault. “Once they see some daylight they take off. I think it could happen any play, because once they get a little bit of daylight they can really make something happen.”
Nunez and backup Levi Lewis combined for 230 passing yards and two scores on only 23 attempts. The Cajuns have averaged only 20 passes per game over their past three outings with the rushing success that was pivotal in the squad averaging 74 yards on their six scoring drives.
Napier said that everybody benefits from that, and not just the offensive unit.
“When we can rush the ball like that, it not only helps the offensive team and makes the throw game simpler and helps the quarterback, it also helps the defense,” said Napier, who won his first road game as Cajun head coach Saturday. “We can keep their play count down if we can stay on the field offensively, plus it helps keep third down manageable which we benefitted from Saturday (11 of 16).”
The Cajuns jumped in front 28-0 at halftime, and the host Bobcats had run only 30 offensive plays at that point. Things changed drastically in the second half, and Napier said it was his depth-challenged defensive unit’s fatigue that was the biggest difference.
TSU scored on four of its last five offensive possessions, and threatened to make it all five before the Cajuns came up with a stop at their own six-yard line in the final two minutes. That was after UL-Lafayette’s defense had forced five straight punts and stopped the Bobcats on a short drive at the halftime horn.
“When we fatigue, when the play count gets too high for certain players, we’re not as effective,” Napier said. “The first half is the best example of that. We worked together in all three phases and played winning football. But as the game went, we had two three-and-outs to start the second half, they throw the ball around a little bit and the play count starts to get up there.
“We were able to answer which was huge in the game, but certainly you could see the fatigue in the fourth quarter and they were able to put some drives together.”
The Cajuns had only one possession of more than six plays in the second half despite scoring twice, when it took them only six and eight plays to set up the eventual winning touchdowns. But Texas State began moving the ball at an alarming rate after the Cajuns forced another three-and-out to start the second half.
“We still are searching for more players that can play winning football, in particular on defense,” Napier said. “Our depth becomes an issue as you could see in the second half. We need the middle of the pack to make progress and get in position where they’re dependable and we can put them out there and they can play at a high level.”
Until that happens, and especially going up against a New Mexico State team this Saturday that is better defensively than Texas State, Napier said the Cajuns may not use an up-tempo offense quite as much.
“Rotating players and making sure we’re adjusting on offense relative to that, I think that’s a big deal,” he said. “The most important thing we do on offense is score points, let’s not get too complicated here, but how we do that and the ability to be a little more methodical, that’s going to be important. We’re a little too ‘big and little’ offensively in my opinion.”