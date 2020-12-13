In a perfect world, UL women’s basketball coach Garry Brodhead wouldn’t have his team playing Monday on the road against LSU.

He had requested such a matchup for Saturday, but LSU was still finishing up final exams that day.

Plus, Brodhead’s Ragin’ Cajuns are going to be at Rice on Wednesday and at Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

+2 UL women take full advantage of final (scheduled) home game of 2020 After being so optimistic about where his UL women’s basketball team was going to this season during the offseason, things have changed pretty…

The opportunity, though, was still too good, so he accepted, setting up a 5 p.m. meeting Monday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

“We needed a game,” Brodhead said. “It wasn’t the perfect day to play, but …”

Sure it’s nice for his Cajuns (1-1) to play LSU (0-3) any time, but the Tigers’ style of play made the opportunity even more significant.

Much like a Sun Belt matchup against South Alabama, LSU is big — really big.

“They’re going to play big – 6-5, 6-3,” Brodhead said. “They’re going to try to pound it inside, bully ball. They’re not really shooting it very well right now. They have athletic guards.”

Then on the defensive end, LSU pressures to complicate advancing the ball up the court.

UL women open hoops season in rebound mode after recent quarantine In many ways, UL women’s basketball coach Garry Brodhead felt more prepared for a season opener two weeks ago than when his Ragin’ Cajuns take…

“They play pretty good defense,” Brodhead added. “They play that match-up zone and they play some man. It’s going to be different on both sides. They’re going to be really out, trying to extend their defense and then try to pound it in on offense. We’re going to have to take care of the ball.”

The Cajuns have been led so far by a balanced scoring attack — Makaiya Hallmon (15 pts, 1.5 rebs), Jomyra Mathis (13 pts, 5.5 rebs), Ty’Reona Doucet (12 pts, 6.5 rebs), Brandi Williams (10.5 pts, 1.5 rebs) and Skyler Goodwin (8.5 pts, 7 rebs).

“Can we handle their pressure in the halfcourt?” Brodhead said. “It seems like everybody they’ve played has had a hard time with it.”

Brodhead said the Cajuns need to focus on preventing turnovers, being able to execute back-door cuts against LSU’s aggressive defense and pulling up for jump shots.

That’s a strength of Williams and Mathis.

“That’s the shots that we can knock down and those are the shots that we’re going to get,” Brodhead said. “I really believe that.”

Shooting 3-pointers could be a challenge against the Tigers.

UL's women hoping quarantine doesn't halt momentum from encouraging offseason The offseason had gone better than really just about any program in the country.

“We can shoot, but they’re going to be up on us,” Brodhead said. “They can do that, because they’re going to have the bigs back there kind of sitting and waiting.”

Then the Cajuns have to play defense as well against a giant opponent.

Unfortunately, former Lafayette Christian product Bre’ Porter isn’t yet available. Brodhead said Porter had her best practice yet on the scout squad, but won’t likely be available until Sun Belt Conference play.

“(LSU’s bulk) is going to be a worry,” Brodhead said. “Can we do some things to kind of take away from that? When we used to play UTA with that 6-5 kid, when we used to play we’d front her. Then we figured that playing behind her made her a little tougher to move. They’re kind of the same situation.

“Playing behind and help down. Hopefully we can be aggressive enough to try and slow it down.”

LSU is led by Khayla Pointer (10.3 pts, 3.0 rebs) and Faustine Aifuwa (8.7 pts, 8 rebs).

"It’s going to be a lot of things and I don’t think we’re going to be able to do one of them," Brodhead said. "I think we’re going to have to be multi-dimensional in defending them."