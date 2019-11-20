It’s still the early season.

UL women’s basketball coach Garry Brodhead understands that.

So while sure he’d like for everything to be going swimmingly every time out, Brodhead gets that it’s a process, especially with a young team.

The next step comes 7 p.m. Thursday when the 3-1 Ragin’ Cajuns travel to meet the 2-2 New Orleans Privateers at Lakefront Arena.

“Against McNeese, I think we had 11 people score, so we’re getting more people involved, but as you’re doing that, the chemistry’s not perfect,” Brodhead explained. “There’s some mistakes out there. That might be some of the inconsistency we have in our game right now. But I think my playing them, we’re going to continue to get better.”

The one steady thing has been sophomore sharpshooter Brandi Williams, who averages 15.3 points and 5.0 rebounds a game while hitting 58.3 percent of her 3-pointers.

In Sunday’s win over Southeastern, Williams scored 25 points behind 12-of-12 shooting at the line.

“As far as ability, she’s there,” Brodhead said. “She can shoot. She practices really hard. She can really shoot the ball and she can really defend, which is hard to find. I think she has all the ability to be that player.”

The health of junior center Ty’Reona Doucet remains good for now. At 11.5 points and 6.8 rebounds a game, the Ville Platte High product helps in many areas, including the rare Brodhead player to actually block shots.

She also is playing a bigger role in breaking fullcourt pressure.

“That’s something that’s going to be big for us,” Brodhead said. “That’s something we didn’t have last year. She’s working hard. That’s the biggest thing about Ty. She’s coming in more mature (this year) and working harder in practice.

“Now she’s finally healthy, so we’re expecting big things out of her.”

Normally, Brodhead prefers taking charges over blocking shots.

“I got a little bit better, but I still need to improve on some things,” Doucet said. “Getting in the way. I just can’t get my mind to do it (taking charges).”

UNO, which knocked off Ole Miss 69-64 after losing to LSU and Arkansas to start season, is led by Rehema Franklin (12.8 pts, 4.5 rebs), Asia Woods (11.0 pts, 4.5 rebs) and Mia Deck (10 pts, 3.3 rebs).

“They have a hybrid who’s pretty good, kind of like Ty,” Brodhead said. “They’re coming off a big victory over Ole Miss, so they’re flying high. Their guard play is always pretty good.”