Many coaches would be reluctant to publicly say his team needs to think about winning the rest of their games … at the midseason point. Not UL softball coach Gerry Glasco,

Many coaches prefer to get an established everyday lineup by the start of conference play. Not Glasco.

18 RPI means pressure's on Cajuns rest of the way It’s not always a pleasant subject to discuss, especially for a coach of a really good mid-major program like Gerry Glasco and the UL softball team.

Many coaches are quite mindful about the innings their ace pitcher throws, even to the point of sacrificing a few games along the way. Not Glasco.

And his No. 9-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns love it.

Furthermore, the fans are apparently beginning to warm up to his aggressive approach judging by the large crowds at Lamson Park for UL’s home games.

How much old softball rival South Alabama likes Glasco after the Cajuns’ first trip to Mobile this weekend, beginning with Friday’s 6 p.m. game, remains to be seen.

“I feel really good about where our ball game is and where we’re headed,” said Glasco, who said he kept up with the UL-USA bean-ball wars of yesterday through a friend in the Sun Belt. “This is going to be another really good test for us with South Alabama, which has a history of a fierce rivalry with us.”

Curry punctuates big weekend with exclamation point bomb As a coach, you never really know how an everyday starter is going to be respond the day after being lifted from the lineup for a day.

It’s likely a pretty good bet Julie Rawls will be hitting third for the Cajuns (23-3, 6-0) in Mobile, but little else is set in stone.

“We’re really trusting our coaching staff and having fun while doing it,” outfielder Sarah Hudek said. “That makes all the difference.

“As long as I’m helping the team in whatever way. I trust all of his (Glasco) decisions and I think everyone on the team does. People don’t put themselves before the team. Everyone here is very selfless. I think that’s what makes us very successful and will continue to be.”

Sometimes the change is about motivation and sometimes about refocusing a player’s approach to the game. Either way, Glasco is the opposite of a coach who fills out a lineup and basically watches the game from then on.

+2 UL Cajuns relishing softball alumni weekend in every way so far Through two days, it would be pretty impossible for UL softball’s alumni weekend to be going any better.

“If I’m struggling as a player, I think it’s good to just sit back and watch somebody else for a day,” he explained. “When you’re out there struggling day after day and you start feeling sorry for yourself, you get in the dugout and you don’t play, all of a sudden you look at the game a little differently.

“You take the game away from a player, I think it helps that player to come back a little more determined and more fierce. It takes some of the pouting and sadness away, the feeling sorry for themselves, and it makes them be determined.”

The other issue Glasco isn’t always conventional about is how he uses his ace pitcher Summer Ellyson.

“You know, I want to get her rest in June and July after the World Series is over,” Glasco said. “I’m worried about winning ball games right now.

So far, Ellyson is 17-3 with a 1.14 ERA in 111 innings.

+3 Powerful transfer O'Neal packing serious punch in Cajuns' lineup There were a lot of new faces on the UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team this season.

“When we played Friday night, she had fewer innings pitched than the starter for Troy and I don’t hear anybody worried about that kid,” Glasco said. “Because she’s so good and we all realize how valuable she is to our ball club, we’re all worried about injury.”

In fact, Glasco is encouraged by Ellyson’s recent velocity.

“We’re doing everything we can as far as rehab and icing down,” Glasco said. “All the treatments we can give her, we’re giving her. She saying she’s feeling good. Her velocity just keeps getting better and better. I think that’ll be an indicator when she gets tired, we’ll see a decrease in velocity. We’ll watch that closely. Then we’ll have to adjust if we get to that point.”

Transfer Julie Rawls meant to be a Cajun When Julie Rawls decided to make the move to Lafayette after two seasons in Natchitoches for the Northwestern State Demons, she had no way of …

UL at South Alabama

Series: 6 p.m. Friday; 3 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. Sunday.

Place: Jaguar Field in Mobile, Alabama.

Radio: KPEL 1420 AM.

Records: UL 23-3, 6-0; USA 10-15, 1-5.