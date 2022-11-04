There won’t be a lot of time for the UL women’s basketball squad to ease into the 2022-23 season.
The challenge opens at 5 p.m. Monday against Houston in the Cajundome.
That’ll be quickly followed by a trip to meet No. 3 Texas in Austin on Friday and then opening the Women’s Preseason NIT against Colorado in Lubbock, Texas on Nov. 15.
“It’s a tough start to the season, but we’re looking forward to the challenge,” UL coach Garry Brodhead said.
The most complicated task in tackling such a rugged start is health.
On the heels of the bad news senior shooter Brandi Williams is lost for the second straight season with a knee injury, there’s another health situation high on Brodhead’s mind.
That’s junior point guard Destiny Rice, who had offseason knee surgery and isn’t yet available for full-time duty.
To start the season, Rice will be limited to “three or four minutes” a quarter.
“We’re going to see how it goes on a week-by-week basis,” Brodhead said.
When Rice isn’t available, the Cajuns (18-6 last year) will look to Western Kentucky transfer Sherry Porter from Baton Rouge.
“Sherry’s a little looser than D-Rice,” Brodhead said. “We really need her to step up when D-Rice isn’t in there.”
That will be critical right away because Houston’s athleticism leads to fullcourt pressure defense.
“How we handle that pressure is going to be huge,” Brodhead said. “D-Rice is so good at it because she’s not scared to advance the ball against pressure.”
In last year’s loss at Houston, the Cajuns suffered 21 turnovers in the 63-51 loss. Rice had 13 points, five assists and four steals in that game, but the other two double-figure scorers in Ty’Reona Doucet (graduated) and Makayia Hallmon (transferred) are no longer with the squad.
Brodhead is also concerned Wednesday’s 77-33 exhibition win over Spring Hill College didn’t provide enough pressure defense obstacles.
The win reminded the Cajuns the potential of 5-foot-9 redshirt freshman Alicia Blanton, who suffered a season-ending injury last season one game after Williams went down.
Blanton had 13 points and five rebounds in Wednesday’s win.
“She can play the 2, 3 or 4,” Brodhead said of Blanton. “She’s very good at rebounding, she can shoot the jumper, she can score and she’s a good defensive player. She’s a complete player.”
In last year’s loss to Houston, the Cougars’ leading scorer is back in Britney Onyeje, who scored 16 points, three rebounds and three steals.
“Houston isn’t as big as last year, but they’re still very athletic,” Brodhead said. “In a lot of ways, they’re very similar to us, just a little bit bigger and more athletic.”