Trey LaFleur's walk-off single in the 11th inning scored Heath Hood and continued the hot streak for the UL Ragin' Cajuns in a 6-5 win over UT Arlington on Sunday at Russo Park.
Hood, who went 3 for 5 and scored three runs, reached on a two-out infield single and stole second base to set up the game-winning hit for LaFleur, who went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and a home run.
"Coach (Matt Deggs) said after the game that we're a bunch of fighters," LaFleur said. "We're known as finishers. We always were and always will be.
"It was a tough spot at the end of the game, but our pitchers kept us in it. Heath Hood was able to get on base. Anybody on our team would have done the same exact thing I did. I just happened to be the one at the plate."
The Cajuns (28-17, 17-7 SBC) swept the Mavericks in the three-game series and won their seventh straight Sun Belt Conference series.
"I thought the horse race yesterday was a good metaphor for our ball club," Deggs said of the Kentucky Derby, which was won by an 80-1 longshot.
"Not a frontrunner, but a closer — that's what that horse was, a closer who has heart. Our ball club exhibits a lot of those same traits. It doesn't mean that we win all the time, but we'll finish in the money and overcome a lot of adversity and odds."
The Cajuns took a 5-3 lead into the eighth inning before the Mavericks scored a run in both the eighth and ninth to send the game into extra innings.
David Christie retired the side in order in the top of the 10th to get the win, his first of the season for the Cajuns.
UT-Arlington (14-34, 6-18) scored three runs in the first inning off UL starting pitcher Jeff Wilson, who threw 35 pitches in the opening frame.
Wilson settled into a groove after the first inning, however, and needed only a total of 56 pitches to hold the Mavericks scoreless over the next five innings. He pitched six innings and allowed two earned runs on six hits.
The Cajuns got on the scoreboard in the second inning, Hood laced a ground-rule double then advanced to third base on a single by LaFleur. Julien Brock followed with a ground-rule double to score Hood.
UL scored two more runs in the fourth to forge a 3-3 tie. Carson Roccaforte hit a solo homer, his 13th of the season. Connor Kimple followed with a single up the middle. Kimple moved to second on a wild pitch and then scored on a single to right field by Julien Brock.
Roccaforte has reached base in 24 straight games and is the owner of a 10-game hitting streak.
Hood added another double — his fourth of the week — in the sixth inning. LaFleur followed with his second home run of the season to put the Cajuns ahead 5-3.
"It doesn't take a lot to get Trey's swing generated," Deggs said. "He's a tough competitor. The starter he faced (Cade Winquest) has a good fastball. Trey is very sudden (with his bat speed). When he decides to go, he goes.
"He obviously helped win this game for us today. He played tremendously. It was a great team win all around."