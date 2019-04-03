When the UL athletic department rolled out the details of its new Ragin’ Cajuns Athletic Foundation policy for the upcoming school year, it knew many questions would arise.

And truthfully, everyone from RCAF executive director Jim Harris to athletic director Dr. Bryan Maggard himself welcome the inquiries with open arms.

Their wish, however, is through all of the explanatory conversations that are going to ensue between now and the official start of the next school year on July 1, that the conclusion will be a win-win for both the university’s investors and the athletic department.

Before explaining how both may be possible, the first step is unveiling the primary changes in the new policy.

In the former system, not all donations were created equal. For example, a $100 donation to the general fund carried more weight in the RCAF’s eyes than a $100 donation to the basketball program’s Rebounders Club.

In this new system, a $100 donation counts the same no matter which drawer its dropped into.

“In the past, a donation to the Diamond Club was worth half of the weight of a donation to the annual fund,” Harris explained.

“Our answer to why in the past used to be because we were weighting areas based on how we felt would be the most important to the athletic department. The annual fund gifts were going to the athletic department budget and we were trying to grow our budget annually year by year by year, so we were encouraging fans to give to the annual fund. We could use that money for our operational budget and thus reward those fans more than if they gave to another area that we would call restricted.”

The second main change in the new policy is priority points no longer determine each investor’s rank. Now, once each investor’s total donation is determined, that figure will dictate which level that investor falls and the priority points will determine which spot within that level each investor falls.

For the record, investors earn a point for every $100 given to athletics, a point for every $300 given the university, a point for each season ticket purchased and 10 points for each year as an investor to the annual fund.

“Our hope is that fans will find that they now have more control over their experience and their benefits, because a dollar is a dollar,” Harris said.

The next thing fans need to understand, however, is to take those two main points at face value. Where each investor ranks really matters now.

“One thing that’s important,” Harris revealed. “A fan could say, why should I care about my points? Because as an athletic department, we have never really used priority points in a way that a lot of other schools have used priority points. Now that Dr. Maggard is here and kind of looked at this, he wants to use rank to drive everything.”

This new policy is used at larger schools across the country, including at Missouri, and the athletic department’s hierarchy has determined it’s in the best interest of UL, as well.

And he means "everything."

“Rank will drive an individual investor’s experience here,” Harris said. “It means, ‘Where do I park?’, ‘What hospitality areas do I have access to?’, ‘What events am I invited to?’, ‘How many parking passes am I allowed to purchase for each individual sport?’, ‘If I want to move my seats in stadium, how do I line up with other people who want to move their seats.’ Your rank will determined all of those kinds of issues. It’s the only fair and equitable way to do that.”

The idea is it gives each investor more control over his or her experience, but it also provides a greater incentive to know exactly where you stand in relation to other investors. That’s where the athletic department hopes to benefit.

“So the main driver here for an individual would be to get the highest rank I possibly can because the higher you rank, the more benefits you’re able to enjoy,” Harris said. “Some people may not care so much about that and that’s OK. That’s why I said it gives the investor the opportunity to affect their rank however they choose to determine what benefits they want. That’s the gist of what the system is.”

It’s for those investors who are concerned the athletic department wants to keep informed.

“As everybody lines themselves up, we’re going to have 14 different investment levels, all the way from 50 dollars at bottom to 100 thousand at the top on an annual basis,” Harris said. “What we’re hoping to do is line everybody up and some of those people are going to be just shy of the level above them. We can talk to those individuals and say ‘your rank is number 500, but if you give just a little bit more to get to the next level, your rank could jump from 500 to 400 just by giving a few extra dollars. Those conversations can drive more investment, which would obviously help the university.”

Comfortable or not with this new policy, the RCAF has asked its investors to state their donation intentions for the upcoming school year by June 1 so all the points can be known and calculated.

“Based on that pledge, we’ll slot you in for that level — even though you haven’t paid it yet — for first run at rank,” Harris said. “Then you’d have the whole 12 months to pay that pledge off.

“You can always increase it, you technically could even decrease it, but then you’d fall in rank if you do that.”