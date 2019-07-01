After Emani Bailey earned a football scholarship offer from UL in late June, it didn't take long for him to commit to the Ragin' Cajuns.

"UL called a week ahead of time and invited me to come down for their camp, but I couldn't make it because of a family reunion," said Bailey, a star running back for one of the better football programs in Texas, Denton Ryan High School.

Instead, Bailey arrived in Lafayette shortly thereafter for a personal workout with the Cajuns, which resulted in an offer to join UL's 2020 recruiting class.

"Coach (Billy) Napier and coach (Jabbar) Juluke put me through some drills and a few days later they offered a scholarship," Bailey said.

"During the workout they were telling me I was doing a good job, they liked my footwork and that I performed the same way in person that I did on film."

Safeties coach Patrick Toney reached out to Bailey with the good news.

"When he called about the offer, he told me coach Napier liked me and that I could be a real asset and a leader for them," Bailey said. "I talked it over with my mom. She made it clear it was a good school. She liked it.

"I called Coach Napier and told him they have a great school, and that I was happy to commit. They were very excited and very nice. Coach Napier is awesome, and coach Juluke talked to me like I was his brother. He made sure I understood everything we discussed."

UL was the first FBS offer for Bailey, whose mother phoned Napier to make sure of things.

"My mom asked him if they were really giving me a full ride," Bailey said.

The 5-9, 200-pounder was impressed by the stats posted last year by UL running backs Trey Ragas, Elijah Mitchell and Raymond Calais, who collectively rushed for nearly 3,000 yards with 28 touchdowns.

The District 4-5A offensive MVP as a junior, Bailey totaled 2,528 yards rushing and 29 touchdowns over the past two seasons for Ryan, which went 28-2 during that span with its only losses coming to Highland Park, the state champion both years.

Bailey, a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, is the second running back commitment for UL, which also landed a commitment from Andray Pope from Alabama last month.