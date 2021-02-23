Sure, games like the 76-74 win UL somehow pulled off over UT-Arlington in dramatic fashion Monday are significant for a lot of reasons.

At first glance it allowed the Ragin’ Cajuns to finish no worse than third place in the Sun Belt West with two games remaining and allowed UL to control its own destiny in hopes of nabbing the second spot heading into the weekend road trip to Little Rock.

But sometimes the big picture isn’t always the most appropriate view of an individual game.

Some moments are just more meaningful than the standings or how a team’s lack of depth could potentially damage its championship hopes down the road.

Not often perhaps, but sometimes it’s best to simply appreciate a glorious win for the people it impacted in the moment … regardless of the long-term implications.

The short-handed Cajuns storming back from a 60-49 deficit midway through the second half and winning their home finale is the perfect example.

The will might have been there, but the execution for the first 10 minutes of the second half wasn’t. Yet somehow the Cajuns scratched and clawed their way to a late tie before senior leader Cedric Russell hit two free throws with 9.2 seconds left and UTA star guard Shahada Wells’ drive to the basket was off the mark at the buzzer.

“What a basketball game,” UL coach Bob Marlin said. “What a script this would be. You couldn’t write it any better.

“I’m so proud of our guys. We hung in there. UTA played very well. They played good enough to win, but we weren’t going to let it happen. Our seniors weren’t going to let it happen.”

It indeed was the perfect illustration of what a senior night should be. The two seniors honored before the game — Russell and forward Dou Gueye — essentially willed UL to the win down the stretch.

Russell finished with 26 points and Gueye collected 18 points and seven boards.

Experience taught Russell that special senior nights aren’t guaranteed. As a freshman, he saw a 27-win team lose to a struggling Little Rock squad 72-61 in overtime and then came a 90-80 home loss to Appalachian State in the final home game his sophomore season.

“I felt like I needed to change that,” Russell said. “We still had to lock it and put all the emotions to the side and get the job done. I had a chip on my shoulder coming into tonight. I wasn’t going to lose my senior night like we’ve done in the past.”

In the game, Russell moved into the No. 2 spot in 3-point shooting, now just 16 behind all-time leading Brad Boyd in recording his 63rd career double-digit game and his 27th team-leading point total.

For Russell, though, this night was about all of that and yet none of it. Deep down, he knew it might be the last game he ever played in the Cajundome. All those memories tugged at his heart, but he also wanted to make a few special new ones.

“It was a real emotional night for me,” Russell said. “Coach Marlin brought me in — I’ve been here for the whole four years — and so it was just really emotional. I just made my mind that I had to do something about it.

“Especially after the final horn, it was pretty emotional for me being that I’ve been here all four years and I know the work that I’ve put in to get to where I’m at now.”

Marlin, for one, was certainly happy to see Russell at the line with 9.2 seconds with the score tied.

“I was glad to see him at the free throw line, because I knew he’d make them,” Marlin said. “He’s a winner.

“He’s been very competitive. He wants the ball in late-game situations. We talk about how he scores, but he does so many other things besides scoring the ball. He’s really crafty. He made a tough runner late in the game with about three minutes to go and got it in.”

This night was also about Marlin himself. He, too, had so many flashbacks going through his mind as his Cajuns battled back from a double-digit deficit to improved to 15-7 overall and 9-6 in league play.

In his case, the emotions were about the big picture with the win pushing Marlin past Kermit Davis into No. 1 on the all-time Sun Belt coaches wins list.

There was so much more on the team’s mind than just keeping their hopes alive to be the No. 2 seed in Pensacola two weeks from now as Marlin approached the celebratory locker room after the game.

“We got in the locker room and I kind of tip-toed in there and I could see them all with water bottles and they showered me pretty good,” an appreciative Marlin said.

“They showered me with water. We had a nice talk.”

There are bonds developed over years of hard work between coaches and players that do go beyond the standings and the postseason expectations.

“It’s a great honor,” Russell said. “We talked about it just now after the win. I highly appreciate him. He’s a great coach, a great person — a very hard religious person and just a great man. He has integrity. That’s a big milestone for him. I’m glad we were part of putting that last piece of the puzzle over the top.”

The comeback win didn’t just come by accident. Sure, the ball bounced UL’s way on Wells’ final shot attempt, but so much went into getting to that decisive split second.

There were many moments in the second half when it appeared the game was unraveling for the Cajuns. That’s when the relationship between coach and player matters the most.

“That’s what coach continues to preach to me throughout each game,” Russell said. “Any time somebody is at the free throw line or a dead ball or coming out of a timeout, it’s ‘Just keep pulling the guys together and staying positive.’

“So that’s what I try to preach to those guys on the court. I tell them, ‘The game is still not won, no matter how much they’re up. It’s still not won.’ Just have to continue to fight, continue to rebound and continue to lean on each other.”

Above all, Gueye was listened and acted upon the encouragement.

“It’s all about the team,” Gueye said. “It’s all about staying together. That’s the game — up and down every time. We’re family out there. We always keep our composure and play together. “

It indeed was the kind of gutsy effort Marlin and his staff will one day utilize to motivate a future team in need of a spark.

Such satisfying moments, though, are typically fleeting in sports.

The big picture is always right around the corner.

“I’m glad it’s done, so we don’t have to worry about it now,” Marlin said. “We can move forward and get prepared for Little Rock on Friday night.”

Like coach, like player.

“It definitely means a lot, but the job is not done,” Russell said. “We’ve got to continue to get more wins.”

Oh well, back to reality — but you can bet the memories from Monday’s win are safely tucked away.