Many involved with the Ragin’ Cajuns football season are giddy over the 7-2 record heading into Saturday's road game against South Alabama.

After all, it's only the third such start since the program was 9-2 in 1976.

But it’s likely no one appreciates the progress the program has made in coach Billy Napier’s second season as much as senior linebacker Jacques Boudreaux.

Almost all the names on the field have changed since the pre-Napier days, with Boudreaux being one of the few exceptions.

In mid-November 2017, Boudreaux was a sophomore starter at middle linebacker on a defense giving up 38.8 points and 493.1 yards a game.

Fast-forward two years, Boudreaux is a senior starter at middle linebacker on a defense yielding just 17.1 points and 338 yards per game.

“I think this group does enjoy the process,” Boudreaux said. “This team is really a family. That’s something I find in this team that I haven’t seen in a while. This team is really close together. We trained all offseason. We’ve been through it all.

“We’ve been through the ups, we’ve been through the downs. We’ve rode the highest highs. Now we’re just reaping the benefits of always playing hard and practicing hard and preparation is always key.”

Perhaps the biggest indicator of how much progress UL has made during Boudreaux’s career is UL getting a vote in the coaches Top 25 poll.

As cool as that is for a veteran like Boudreaux who has been through the rough times, the beauty of this team is it won’t likely blink at any national acclaim.

“Obviously, I think that’s awesome to receive that national attention, but that attention can go away just as fast if you don’t perform well,” Boudreaux said. “I think that’s something this team does well. Regardless of how much we’re favored or the attention that we are getting, that’s really an afterthought. This team knows we have to prepare. At any given time, anybody can be beaten, and anytime we can win as well.”

As focused as he is as one of the team leaders, Boudreaux must be pinching himself at times as this season rolls on. These days, holding opposing offenses to single digits or even without a touchdown is becoming the norm.

And the reasons behind that kind of stinginess make the Holy Cross High product even more proud.

“Obviously as a defense, our job is to stop the opponent,” Boudreaux said. “That’s something we stress every week in practice. Don’t get it wrong, this defense, how we are right now, is because we practice hard. Every day we practice, we play just like we would in a game."

The 6-foot-1, 229-pound linebacker is currently leading the defense in stops with 60 tackles, including three quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and 1.5 tackles for loss.

What brings him such joy these days, though, are all the tackles he’s not having to make.

“Those young guys have been able to take a little toll off of us,” Boudreaux said. “They’ve shown and proven themselves that they can play quality reps. Lorenzo (McCaskill) has come a long way and Quib (Jordan Quibodeaux) has come a long way. Those guys, you’ll see as they get older that they’ll keep on maturing and keep on playing better ball.”

With that said, the last thing Boudreaux is expecting is a Saints-Falcons type letdown by the Cajuns from here on out.

“This year, I felt like we’ve done a good job of next guy up, next opponent, next team,” he said. “We have to go into that game, regardless of how much we’re favored. To be honest with you, maybe as a team we don’t look at that statistic very well. We go into that game preparing exactly like we would prepare for anybody else.”