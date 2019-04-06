A good way to come back from a disappointing series opener is to break out the big bats.
It also helps when your starting pitcher posts by far his best outing of the season.
That’s what UL’s baseball team did Saturday, rolling to a 14-5 win over Arkansas State and evening up a key Sun Belt Conference series at one game each.
The Cajuns (16-17, 5-6) rapped four home runs, two of them from first baseman Handsome Monica, in rallying back from a 12-5 loss in Friday’s series opener. The four homers — the second-highest total for the Ragin' Cajuns this season — and a 13-hit attack made things easier for sophomore left-hander Austin Perrin, who threw seven shutout innings.
Perrin (3-3) allowed only two runners past second base, facing four over the minimum through those seven innings with six strikeouts. He left with a 10-0 lead.
“We’ve been preaching for 31 years that the pitcher is the ringleader,” said Cajuns coach Tony Robichaux. “They control the circus, and last night it was a circus. Today (Perrin) controlled the tempo and let our hitters settle in. He got to the middle innings without too much duress, a great job by him and the defense.”
Perrin retired the first nine hitters he faced before ASU’s Drew Tipton singled to lead off the fourth. He was erased on a double play, and the Red Wolves (20-12, 8-3) didn’t get a runner past first base until a walk and a single in the sixth.
Perrin’s performance allowed the Cajuns to save the rest of their staff for Saturday’s late game. The teams moved a scheduled Sunday game up to a late Saturday doubleheader in anticipation of rain in the Acadiana area on Sunday.
“That was huge what he did to set us up,” Robichaux said of Perrin’s performance, which came one week after he didn’t get out of the first inning in a Sun Belt series at Troy.
The offense stepped up to help, with the Cajuns scoring multiple runs in five innings against the Sun Belt leader. Monica had the first of his two homers in a two-run third inning and then added a solo shot with one out in the fifth inning for his eighth homer of the season.
Tremaine Spears followed that second homer with one of his own off Red Wolves starter Chandler Coates (3-3), and one inning later Hayden Cantrelle had his eighth homer to highlight a four-run sixth inning. Spears also had a two-run double in that inning for the 10-0 lead.
In all, six of UL’s hits were for extra bases, after they outhit ASU 11-10 in Friday’s 12-6 series opening loss.
“I really felt the way we had the hitting set up that we would hit this season,” Robichaux said. “They had to get the system underneath them. Today we made the adjustments against the lefty. Many times in the past we’d come out and a left-hander would kill us, but today we had a great approach.”
Reliever Connor Cooke was touched for five hits over the final two innings, including an eighth-inning grand slam from Sky-Lar Culver that provided four of ASU’s five runs. However, UL added four more on only one hit in the eighth when Red Wolves reliever Conrad Ray walked three and hit one.
O’Neal Lochridge, who had the first three-hit game of his UL career, singled home Brennan Breaux after the first of his three hits, and Cantrelle had a successful squeeze to score Orynn Veillon in the fourth inning to give UL a 4-0 lead.
By that time, Perryn was on cruise control, facing only one over the minimum through the first five innings.
“It was a great job by our hitters and our defense,” Robichaux said, “and they kept tacking on runs, which was important because that meant we didn’t have to use any more arms and allowed us to set up the pitching for the second game.”