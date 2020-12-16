The number for the early national signing day class was relatively small for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns this December.
But that’s not anything coach Billy Napier is worried about in the least.
For one, there are more signees headed to the Cajuns on the way.
Secondly, it’s more about balance than overall numbers in Napier’s third recruiting class.
“It’s been a unique year, but in general we feel real good about the class,” Napier said.
In all, seven high school commitments, one junior college prospect and two FBS transfers officially joined the Ragin’ Cajuns football program Wednesday.
Of those 10, it was about as balanced as could be position-wise with a quarterback, a running back, two wide receivers, an offensive lineman, a defensive end, a linebacker, a cornerback and two safeties.
“I think it’ll be a real balanced class,” Napier said. “We’re in the third year and you want to build good layers in the personnel and the depth, I think you want to have balance. You don’t want to have too many at a certain spot.
“Here we have the classes spaced out well and we’re able to acquire players to fit the current roster. I hope it finishes that way.”
The quarterback is Ouachita Christian’s Hunter Herring, who will be playing for the Division IV state championship in Natchitoches after Christmas. He also could have been a Division I baseball prospect, but Napier said he’s beginning his career as a football-only athlete.
“Certainly, you can see him developing each and every opportunity he has to compete,” Napier said. “He’s a really good athlete. Not only he is a good passer, but this guy can do a lot with his legs. We’re excited about him and look forward to working with him.”
The running back is 5-8, 215-pound Dre’lyn Washington from Hemphill, Texas.
“If you look closely … you say, ‘Alright, that guy’s 215 pounds and he’s run a 10.8-100 meters and you watch that tape,’” Napier said. “I know it’s Hemphill, Texas and it’s out there in the middle of nowhere, but for that guy to be that big and to be that fast and to have that much production, I think is pretty special.”
The wide receivers are Robert Williams from Trinity Christian in Cedar Hill, Texas, and John Stephens, Jr. – a junior transfer from TCU. Stephens was highly recruited out of Logansport, but only had one catch for five yards this season.
He’s joined by Kansas State transfer Tyrone Lewis, a redshirt freshman from Hammond. Both will be able to practice with the Cajuns next week.
“We hope to start a little bit of a trend here for maybe power five players from the state of Louisiana that maybe it’s not quite go like they thought it would where they’re at and they come back home and play for the Cajuns,” Napier suggested.
Edge rusher Cameron Whitfield (6-3, 245) from Dawson High in Pearland, Texas also stood out in Napier’s mind.
“Cam’s got extremely long arms,” Napier said. “If you watch him play man, he does everything for his team. He plays about every position along the front lines – extremely productive in a very well-coached programs. They’ve won some huge games. It’s a good team. He’s one of the more impressive players if you just put the tape on.”
The largest player in the signing class was 6-8, 365-pound Mandeville offensive lineman Mackey Maillho, who Napier sees initially as a tackle.
“He needs to keep his weight under control, but he’s a worker,” Napier said. “He’s a guy who is very bright, comes from a good family. He loves ball and he loves to work to improve. I’ve been really impressed with his attitude toward improving. We’re excited about him. We think he’s underrated and can become a good football player.”
The other signees were: Iowa safety Cejae Ceasar, Logansport cornerback Key’Savalyn Barnes and linebacker Kendre’ Gant from Independence Community College.
UL Verbal Commitments
HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES
WR Robert Williams, Trinity Christian (Cedar Hill, Texas) 6-1 170
DB Cejae Ceasar (Iowa) 6-2 200
CB Key’Savaalyn Barnes, Logansport, 6-0, 190
DE Cameron Whitfield, Dawson High (Pearland, Texas) 6-3 245
QB Hunter Herring, Ouachita Christian (Monroe) 6-4, 200
RB Dre’lyn Washington, Hemphill, Texas 5-8 205
OL Mackey Malliho, Mandeville 6-8, 365
JUNIOR COLLEGE SIGNEE
LB Kendre Gant, Independence CC, Kansas 6-3 195
FBS TRANSFERS
WR John Stephens, Jr., TCU, Logansport, 6-5, 226, Jr.
DB Tyrone Lewis, Jr., Kansas State, Hammond, 5-11, 185, R-Fr.