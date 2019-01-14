Three-point baskets are much more the norm at the start of Sun Belt Conference play, and UL-Lafayette coach Bob Marlin said that can be good and it can be bad for his Ragin’ Cajuns team.
The Cajuns (11-6, 2-2) have shot more 3-pointers in their four conference games — 88 in their past three outings — than any other four games combined this season and Marlin is hoping his team will improve on its 32.1 percent shooting outside the arc in Sun Belt play.
“The way we play, we have to hit 3-point shots,” Marlin said Monday. “That’s a trend we started a year ago when 41 percent of our shots were 3-pointers and we set a record. It’s something a lot of other teams are doing.”
That will especially be the case Saturday when the Cajuns travel north to face a UL-Monroe, which has undergone a metamorphosis in one season. The Warhawks averaged fewer than 70 points in a deliberate style in going 16-16 one year ago, but through four Sun Belt games, 51.7 percent of UL-Monroe’s field goal attempts have come outside the arc and the Warhawks are averaging 83.2 points per game.
Out of 240 shots taken in four conference games, ULM has shot 124 3-pointers, an average of 31 per game. Of the Warhawks’ 218 points scored from the field in league play, taking out free throws, 3-pointers have accounted for 144 of those points.
“That’s a total change in style for them, and it’s working,” Marlin said. “If you can make the three, it’s a great advantage and they’re doing it really well.”
Wichita State transfer Daishon Smith has put up 100 three-pointers in 13 games for the Warhawks (9-7, 2-2), making 46 on the way to averaging 20.8 points per game. In league play, he’s been even better with a 26.0 average thanks mostly to a 46.3 percent mark outside the arc.
And it’s not just Smith, the league’s second-leading scorer behind UL-Lafayette’s JaKeenan Gant (30.5) in Sun Belt play. The Warhawks have three regulars shooting 42 percent or better from 3-point range.
“They’re doing a good job of shooting fast and scoring fast, especially at home,” Marlin said of the Warhawks. “We’re going to have to try to run them off the line and limit their numbers, make them take tough two-point shots. The easiest way to keep people from making threes is not let them shoot them, but that’s easier said than done.”
That’s apparently a tough task for defenses across the country. Gant is ranked 42nd nationally in scoring (19.8), and of the 41 players ahead of him, only seven have made fewer 3-pointers than the Cajuns senior.
Player of the week
Gant was honored as the Sun Belt and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association players of the week after he had double-doubles in both games on the Georgia swing. He had 36 points and 11 rebounds in Thursday’s 89-76 loss at Georgia State, and came back with 22 points, 11 rebounds, a career-high five assists and five blocked shots in Saturday’s 87-85 win at Georgia Southern.
Gant is third in the Sun Belt in scoring and rebounding (8.2), second in shooting percentage (54.5 percent), fourth in free-throw shooting (82.4) and first in blocked shots (3.0). In conference games only, he leads the league in scoring (30.5), rebounding (10.0) and is second in shooting and blocked shots.
League leaders
Only three players nationally are averaging more points than Gant’s 30.5 scoring average through four Sun Belt games. Justin Wright-Foreman of Hofstra is averaging 32.6 points in five games to lead the Colonial Athletic, Deishaun Booker of Long Beach had 32 points in his only Big West Conference game, and Antoine Davis of Detroit Mercy is averaging 31 points per game to lead the Horizon League. Chris Clemons of Campbell is tied with Gant at 30.5 to lead the Big South Conference.
Gant’s 45 points against Little Rock remains tied for the fifth-highest single-game total nationally this season. His 10 blocks against Southern on Dec. 1 remains the nation’s top blocked-shot total this year, and he is the nation’s only active player averaging 19 points, seven rebounds and three blocks per game.
“He’s as spectacular an athlete as I’ve ever coached,” Marlin said, “and I’ve coached some pretty good ones.”
Lagniappe
Georgia Southern is 27-8 at home over the past three-plus seasons, and the Cajuns have been pinned with three of those losses. UL-Lafayette has won three of its past four gamess to Statesboro. … Saturday’s game will be the Cajuns’ eighth against Louisiana opposition this season. UL-Lafayette is 6-1 in those games. … The Cajuns will honor fans who attend all eight games played against Louisiana schools at the Feb. 16 home game against ULM. Those who complete the “Louisiana Passport” of home games against Southern, Loyola, Louisiana Tech and ULM and road games at UNO, McNeese, Southeastern La. and ULM will receive a commemorative gift.
UL-LAFAYETTE (11-6, 2-2) at UL-MONROE (9-7, 2-2)
WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe
TV/ONLINE: ESPN+
RADIO: KHXT-FM 107.9