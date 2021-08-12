The plan anyway is for UL redshirt junior running back T.J. Wisham to get more time in the offensive backfield this season after most of his Cajuns’ career spent as a special teams phenom.

Don’t expect it to take much transition time getting used to play along side quarterback Levi Lewis.

The two have been competing against each other since they were “like 7 or 8 year old” in recreation leagues in Baton Rouge.

He played with the Hornets and I played with the South Baton Rouge Rams,” Lewis said. “It’s always some type of tension in the air, always some time of competition.”

Wisham played at Episcopal High and Lewis went to Scotlandville. But when Wisham ended up in Army, he convinced his old buddy to take a visit to West Point.

“It was snowing and it was cold,” said Lewis, who also visited Iowa State. “UL won me over, just because it’s so family-oriented. I think T.J. knew that.”

So when Wisham decided the Army lifestyle wasn’t quite for him, guess who recruited him to UL?

“I think what really sold him more is the food,” Lewis said. “I think he missed being home and the food. The food is way different in New York to out here.”

Now that they’re practicing each day in the backfield, the connection is even stronger.

“Our conversations and our chemistry is at such a strong level,” Wisham said. “It’s not just football, its life, it’s mental, it’s everything, it’s family. Just having that the decision easier and made the transition easier.

“We get a play call, me and Levi we talk about it in the backfield. “You know what you’ve got, I know what I got, so I got your back, you’ve got my back, so let’s get it going.” So it’s just makes everything easier.”

Lewis is working with many newcomer running backs in camp, but not Wisham.

“It’s a trust thing,” Lewis said. “You can trust T.J. Like coach always says, he’s a foxhole guy. You never have to look over your shoulder or worry, ‘Is T.J. going to do his job, or is he going to do the right thing?’”

The respect is mutual.

“I love that guy to death and I know for sure he loves me too,” Wisham said.

Sunday practice open

Practice sessions in today’s college football world are typically done in secret.

The No. 23-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns are offering fans a break from that trend by opening Sunday’s 6 p.m. practice at Cajun Field to the public free of charge.

Posters for the season will be available and concessions will be sold. The gates will open at 5 p.m.

Cajuns encouraged after first weekend of practice, motivated by guest speakers It’s so far, so good one weekend of practice into the 2021 UL football season on several fronts.

Manning’s message

Just three days after being inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, former quarterback Peyton Manning was speaking to Napier’s Cajuns and delivering some specific messages.

“One of the things that he continued to hit on was the value of practice,” Napier revealed. “Every opportunity that you get to practice, you either get better or you get worse. We’re never staying the same.”

The New Orleans native also stressed the significance of veterans leading.

“He really talked about the importance of veteran players and the example that they set – the best players on the team being the best practice players and the most selfless and how that was a common theme on the two Super Bowl (winning) teams that he played on,” Napier added.

OL contingency plans

More than any other position on the squad, an injured offensive line can derail a team’s hopes.

So while the Cajuns are loaded with depth in that area on paper, Napier’s staff is still searching for as many solutions as possible.

“I’m pleased with the progress of some of these young tackles,” Napier said. “I think we’ve seen some of these young tackles – Nathan Thomas, King McGowan, George Jackson and even Jax Harrington, who has played right tackle for us in practice quite a bit. Those four guys are kind of the players that I envision … we need somebody in that group of players to really show some consistency.”

Napier also said Ken Marks could play tackle and O’Cyrus Torrence will also get some work in camp at tackle just in case.