1. Running game nice … for three quarters
It actually was the best UL’s rushing attack has looked all season. Playing against a Troy defense that was among the top nationally over the last month, had 189 yards rushing through three quarters. The Cajuns opened the fourth quarter with three pass plays and never regained that momentum in being outgained 201-14 in the final period.
2. Zi’Yon Hill-Green didn’t quit
How he didn’t get more holding calls on Troy’s OL likely needs to be investigated closer, but the Cajuns’ senior defensive end was one UL defender with plenty left during the agonizing fourth quarter. He delivered two critical sacks to make life tough on Troy’s offense. Unfortunately for the Cajuns, Troy’s offense rallied anyway
3. DL injuries made it tough
It’s a position with natural depth, but it still made a big difference for UL’s defense. Early on, end Jordan Lawson and tackle Ja-Quane Nelson suffered injuries and didn’t return. The Cajuns allowed 154 yards rushing and seemed to run out of steam in the second half after Troy’s 20-play scoring drive to end the third quarter.