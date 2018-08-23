The calendars in UL-Lafayette’s Athletic Performance Center might as well not list days of the week, at least through the middle of next week.
That’s because the Ragin’ Cajun football team is doing a lot of “simulating,” lining up and going through their daily routines to resemble what they’ll face daily during the season — regardless of what day it actually is.
That season begins next Saturday, Sept. 1, against Grambling, the first of 12 Saturday games for a Cajun squad that is wrapping up its transition from preseason camp to game-week preparations. A lot of that transition took place Wednesday, before a day off Thursday, and on a day that Napier treated like a Sunday.
“We turned the page today and went into in-season mode with the team,” Napier said late Wednesday night after a lengthy evening practice. “This was a Sunday schedule for our team and for our staff. We had meetings, we reviewed the film from practice the day before, and we kind of introduced Grambling.
“What we’re trying to create is the urgency relative to what’s required within a game week, that Sunday-to-Saturday routine, what that’s going to look like and what type of expectations we have as a staff.”
It may be Napier’s first go-around as a head coach, but he’s tapped into his previous stops at Alabama, Clemson and Arizona State and picked out what he considers the successful plans from each spot.
“You have to buy into a routine,” he said. “It’s the same that we’ve used for several years to get ready to play a football game. You make the most of your time, be really efficient, make sure you’re using all your checks and balances. We’re a first-year staff and a lot of the things we’re doing are new, and there will be some bumps in the road, but we’ve got a good staff and we’ve got the players’ attention.”
The Cajuns held their last full-scale scrimmage last Saturday, but did some situational scrimmaging Wednesday night and will do some of the same in limited amounts Friday and Saturday before entering a “true” game-week on Sunday evening.
“We did introduction of our opponent, and also worked on red zone, go zone and goal line,” Napier said. “We challenged the players to have some intensity and a sense of urgency, and they had lots of energy today. We also taught our players our pregame routine and our unit warmup routine, so we got quite a bit accomplished.”
Perpetual QB’s
The Cajuns’ quarterback starter is apparently still to be determined.
Napier said that senior Andre Nunez and sophomore Levi Lewis are still getting equal reps with the two top offensive units in practice, just as they have since the start of spring drills.
“We’re really evaluating how they practice between now and then, truth be known,” said Napier, who also serves as quarterbacks coach. “They don’t know yet, but with the number of reps that we’ve put in the bank and having the chance to double up our work on our first opponent in these two weeks, I think we’ll be just fine.
“As we get closer to the game, it’s important that the starters get the majority of the reps, but that applies to every position on our team, not necessarily just the quarterbacks.”
Allen added
Junior tight end Alex Allen of Slidell-Northshore was added to the Cajuns’ scholarship list this week, becoming the sixth walk-on to earn a scholarship since spring drills began.
“This is about him and what he’s done,” Napier said. “By no means was this a gift. The young man’s earned it. He’s a guy that’s absolutely toed the line since the day we got here, a guy that’s held the standard. He’s a tough guy, a hard worker, a good student and he has a unique story with what he’s been through. He has fought, scratched and clawed to get in this position.”
Allen joined the Cajuns as a walk-on in 2015 and has spent the past two years on the scout squad. Napier recently said that Allen would be UL-Lafayette’s third tight end behind senior Matt Barnes and sophomore Johnny Lumpkin.
“He’s the sixth walk-on that we’ve awarded a scholarship and he won’t be the last,” Napier said.
Equalizing
The Cajuns might have used Thursday’s mandatory off-day to simulate a game-week Monday, but Thursday evening was more like a game-week Friday. As he will do throughout the season on nights before a game, Napier and the squad headed to the movies Thursday night and took in the July-released “Equalizer 2.”
“Denzel Washington’s in it, that’s about all I can tell you,” Napier said. “I went with Denzel and you can’t go wrong there.”