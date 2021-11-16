UL women’s basketball coach Garry Brodhead is a grass roots as it gets for a college basketball coach.

He remembers when the love affair began.

He was a 17-year-old track standout of Comeaux High on his way to competing for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Already involved in coaching a youth recreation team with his future brother-in-law Dale Doucet, Brodhead soon discovered there wasn’t a girls biddy basketball program in Lafayette.

While watching a handful of girls playing on co-ed teams, his initial observations impacted his life.

“I was amazed,” Brodhead said. “I never realized the self-confidence wasn’t in them.

“The little guys would come in, they were shooting the ball and they were running up and down. You couldn’t control them. The little girls would just kind of sit mild and quietly and meek.”

But he soon noticed that once taught how to dribble and pass, their self-confidence soared.

“I was amazing how a sport can do this,” he said. “I just got hooked.”

Over 40 years later, Brodhead still has a passion for female athletes and growing the sport of women’s basketball.

That’s why he’s so excited about his defending Sun Belt Conference champion Ragin’ Cajuns hosting the LSU Tigers and their legendary new head coach Kim Mulkey at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Cajundome.

In his mind, Mulkey's iconic status in the sport he loves began for the right reasons as well.

“She’s one of the promoters for women’s sports,” Brodhead said of Mulkey. “I’ve always respected that about her. She’s a competitor but not just about herself but for the whole sport.”

Brodhead and his late wife Andrea discovered that two decades ago just as Mulkey was leaving Louisiana Tech to take over Baylor’s program.

The Brodheads’ local biddy girls program was hosting a 50-team national youth tournament and needed a guest speaker to properly tip off the event.

Hearing of Mulkey moving to Baylor, the couple looked at each other and asked, “Can we get Kim Mulkey?”

He made the call and she said, “I’m in. I’m coming to Louisiana. I want to come back."

Sure, the nine-time national champion, Olympic Gold medalist and Naismith Hall of Famer wanted to promote her new program, but also the sport of women’s basketball.

“It’s really not about us, but it’s about the sport and what we can do for it,” Brodhead said. “I think that’s going to be the big thing.”

Brodhead is more than passionate about it. He’s desperate to promote it and see the fruit of his efforts.

After being told for years he wasn’t qualified for his dream job as UL’s women's coach, he’s now the winningest coach in the program’s history and just won the first Sun Belt title for the first time.

Now he’s on a mission to get the UL community to support his players, like they do other sports.

“Being from here in Lafayette, I don’t see why fans aren’t just excited about our university,” he said.

In his mind, if 10% of the fans attending UL football games could support his program, he would die a happy man.

“They don’t really have to love women’s basketball,” he pleaded. “Just come out. Right now is the time. All of a sudden, you’ve got one of the best coaches in America coming to play us.

“The buzz is man, we’ve got the best football team in the state … great fans, so why wouldn’t you come enjoy both? Honestly, I don’t care if you cheer for LSU. We want fans. I want to grow this game. I’m here and getting toward the end of my career, and man, I’m never going to stop loving women’s basketball.”

Brodhead hopes the LSU game could bring in 5 to 6,000 fans.

He’s not picky about the motivation to attend either.

“I’m from here,” he said. “If you just come because I’m from here, I’m cool with that. Whatever your reason, I’m trying to give you a reason to support a women’s sport. I know we’re not softball, but we’re fighting to become that.

“I hear it all the time, ‘Bring some good teams in here and we’ll come.’ Well, here you go. Here’s a great program that’s going to be really good under a really good coach. So let’s see how we can do against a really good coach and try to grow our program also.”

He’s also correct about how unique of an opportunity Thursday’s game is. Other than mandatory road games in the SEC schedule, this is LSU’s only road game this season.

On the court, Brodhead’s Cajuns are off to a 2-0 start with a huge road win over defending Women's NIT champion Rice on Saturday.

LSU is 1-1, coming off an 88-74 loss to Florida Gulf Coast, which has a 108-16 record since 2017.

The Tigers fell victim to 14-of-25 shooting from 3-point land by the visitors in that loss.

“I think the key is going to be, can we make shots and defend their bigs and keep the bigs in the middle of the court,” Brodhead said. “We’ve got to run. We’re playing 10 kids, 11 kids, right now, so I think that’s going to be able to help us to rotate some people in and out.”

Indeed, LSU has nine players 6-foot-2 or taller, including a pair of 6-5 giants, compared to none for the Cajuns.

“They’re just a lot bigger than us and how are we going to handle that?,” Brodhead said. “Keeping them to one shot is going to be a challenge for us.

“I’ve always felt a Kim Mulkey team could really defend. She makes you really, really take care of the ball. If you don’t take care of the ball, she’s going to make you pay for it. They create offense off of turnovers. Their defense is their offense.”