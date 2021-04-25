LITTLE ROCK — Instead of getting down, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns just got angry and their bats did the talking in a 7-4 road victory over Little Rock on Sunday at Gary Hogan Field.
The win avoided a sweep at the hands of Little Rock, which dropped to 18-18, 9-6 on season, while the Cajuns improved to 22-17 and 8-7.
The win came less than 24 hours away from a heartbreaking loss when the Cajuns fell 4-3 in 10 innings on a walk-off, two-run throwing error with two outs.
But on Sunday, UL’s offense pounded out 14 hits and seven runs to achieve a measure of redemption.
Trailing 1-0 in the fourth, the Cajuns scored two in the fourth thanks to a Connor Kimple RBI single and a Brennan Breaux sacrifice fly.
But Little Rock didn’t make things easy for the Cajuns, rallying for three runs in the fourth to grab a 4-2 lead. Jake Wright’s RBI single was followed by Eldridge Figueroa’s two-run double to account for the damage in that frame.
UL scored in three of its final four at-bats, though, and the Cajuns’ bullpen didn’t allow any more runs. Brandon Talley was the hero in that area with 2.2 shutout innings with three walks and three strikeouts to earn his fifth save of the season.
Dane Dixon got the win after getting the two outs before Talley entered the game.
Kimple finished the game 2-for-4 with two RBIs, including an RBI triple in the sixth to cut Little Rock’s lead to 4-3.
In the seventh, the Cajuns got the lead for good thanks to three doubles from Carson Roccaforte, Drake Osborn and Ben Fitzgerald with the final two being RBI hits.
Just to make sure, the Cajuns got two more insurance runs in the ninth to make Talley’s job in the bottom of the ninth a little easier.
Roccaforte doubled again, Osborn got an RBI single and Ben Fitzgerald homered for a three-run cushion.
Fitzgerald was 3-for-5, while Osborn, Tyler Robertson, Kimple, Jonathan Brandon and Roccaforte all had two-hit days.
The Cajuns will now play a non-conference game against ULM at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Russo Park.