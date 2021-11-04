When the offense absolutely had to deliver, it did with touchdowns on three of its final four drives to lift the No. 24-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns to a dramatic 21-17 victory over Georgia State on Thursday at Cajun Field.
The win clinched a spot in the Sun Belt Conference championship game to be held Dec. 4.
Trailing 10-0 midway through the third quarter, Levi Lewis orchestrated a 12-play, 75-yard drive in 5:57. The scoring drive overcame a holding call that led to a third-and-18 situation solved with tosses of 14 and 13 yards to Peter LeBlanc with 2:49 left in the third.
LeBlanc had a huge night with nine receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown for the Cajuns (8-1, 6-0).
UL’s defense stepped up with a sack by A.J. Riley and then another by Zi’Yon Hill and Andre Jones to regain possession. This time a 31-yard completion to Michael Jefferson eventually set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Montrell Johnson with 13:11 left for a 14-10 lead.
But Georgia State (4-5, 3-2) wasn’t done yet. Tired off the sacks, the Panthers went to 15 straight running plays to cover 75 yards in 7:46 to regain the lead at 17-14 with 5:25 left to play on a Tucker Gregg 2-yard touchdown run.
Now it was UL’s turn to be clutch and it produced with an eight-play, 71-yard drive in 2:49 to gain the lead for good at 21-17 with 2:32 left. Johnson’s 23-yard run ignited the drive that ended with a 13-yard touchdown run by Johnson for the game-winner.
The defense then got a critical pass breakup by Eric Garror with 1:25 left in regulation on a fourth-and-10 play from the UL 49.
Lewis finished the game 19-of-34 passing for 287 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Johnson finished with 17 carries for 98 yards and two scores.
Georgia State rushed for 209 yards in the loss.
There was some yards gained by the two offenses in the first half, but not many points.
Georgia State, for instance, had three real drives in the first half and each one did some damage – 12 plays for 71 yards in 5:15, 11 plays for 52 yards in 5:55 and 10 plays for 33 yards in 4:33.
The problem for visiting Panthers is only one of them ended with a scoring opportunity. Noel Ruiz booted a 39-yard field goal to wrap up the first drive for a 3-0 lead with 5:05 left in the first half.
Georgia State’s next two drives resulted in punts from the UL 39 and 47.
So incredibly, that would be the halftime score, despite several chances to change it.
The Cajuns’ first drive penetrated the Panthers’ 10, but to no avail. A 35-yard pass to Peter LeBlanc got the possession going, but two incomplete passes inside the 10 resulted in a turnover on downs on a fourth-and-four from the GSU 8.
After the next two drives ended in punts from UL territory, Levi Lewis hit a 51-yard pass to Jalen Williams on third-and-11 for the Cajuns’ second scoring opportunity.
Instead, Napier elected to go for it on fourth down again – this time on fourth-and-2 from the 6. The result was a sack of Lewis to end the threat with 17 seconds left until halftime.
The Panthers collected 10 first downs and 162 total yards, while the Cajuns had eight first downs and 183 yards. The Cajuns were actually 5-of-9 on third down in the game, but 0-for-2 on fourth down conversion tries.
Georgia State converted four of seven tries on third down in the first half.