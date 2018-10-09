UL-Lafayette coach Billy Napier wants his Ragin’ Cajun football team to get off to faster starts, and he has a possible reason why the Cajuns have not been successful on early-game drives.
The Cajuns have accounted for only a field goal against Mississippi State on their game-opening drives this season. They’ve wound up punting on each of the other four, including a three-and-out in the season-opening 49-17 win over Grambling.
They did score touchdowns on six of their next seven possessions against the Tigers, and after a punt and an interception on the first two drives last Saturday, UL-Lafayette scored four straight touchdowns to take a 28-0 halftime lead at Texas State on the way to a 42-27 Sun Belt Conference win.
Still, Napier would like to see more early efficiency from an offense that is averaging 500 yards in its three games against non-Southeastern Conference foes.
“Myself, I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about that,” he said. “It’s more about having the mental intensity and the urgency to go do your job. The scout teams that you practice against the majority of the week, even though we do quite a bit of good-on-good, when you have roster depth issues the player you’re practicing against is probably not as good a player, not as big and not as fast. There may be an adjustment period there.”
Napier inherited a squad that remains well under the allotted 85 scholarships from recent NCAA sanctions, and brought a large group of walk-ons to this fall’s roster. That wasn’t as essential at previous coaching stops when he was an assistant at Alabama, Clemson and most recently at Arizona State where he was offensive coordinator in 2017.
Napier said Monday that Alabama coach Nick Saban spoke often about the importance of a deep roster during his five years on the Crimson Tide staff.
“He used to say all the time, 'the bottom 40 percent of your roster will dictate how much improvement you make throughout the year,' ” Napier said. “That starts to make more and more sense. Football’s a developmental game, and every time you practice, the better the player across from you is, the more demanding it is on you.”
Still rushing
The Cajuns rank eighth nationally in average yards per rush (6.12) and have all three of their primary running backs going for over seven yards per carry as they prepare to face an Aggie team that ranks 125th out of 129 teams nationally against the run (245.5 yards per game).
Trey Ragas is ninth nationally in average per carry at 7.0, but only ranks third on the UL-Lafayette squad. Elijah Mitchell, who went for 191 yards and three touchdowns last Saturday at Texas State, is at 7.2 per carry (353 total yards) and Raymond Calais is averaging 8.6 yards per carry (206 total yards).
Mitchell and Calais do not have enough carries, with a minimum of 10 carries per game required, to qualify for the national statistics (Mitchell has 49 carries in five games and is one carry short). They would rank fourth and eighth respectively in the national rankings per carry.
“That’s one area where we’re blessed with depth,” Napier said. “All three of those guys are doing a lot of good things, and being able to rotate them in and out keeps them fresh late in games.”
No longer perfect
For the first time this season, UL-Lafayette had a drive inside its opponent’s 20-yard line that didn’t yield a touchdown last Saturday at Texas State.
That happened on the game’s second possession when the Cajuns had a quick three-play, 45-yard drive to the Bobcat 17, only to have Andre Nunez’ pass picked off by Texas State’s JaShon Waddy at the TSU 3.
Going into last weekend, the Cajuns were the nation’s only team that had scored touchdowns on every red-zone trip (12 of 12). UL-Lafayette scored touchdowns on its other six red-zone visits Saturday and is 18-of-19 this year for a 94.7 percent mark. That is still the nation’s top figure for touchdowns in the red zone, although nine teams — including Tulane and Louisiana Tech — remain perfect on red-zone trips including field goals.
The Cajuns lead the Sun Belt in both red-zone offense (94.7) and red-zone defense (73.9), and rank seventh nationally in fewest penalty yards (189 in five games), 13th in third-down conversions (50.0) while leading the Sun Belt in both categories.
Touchdown maker
It’s been overshadowed by UL-Lafayette’s rushing success, but junior wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley posted his fifth touchdown catch in five games with his three-yard touchdown grab from Levi Lewis against Texas State. Bradley has 16 catches for 234 yards and shares the Sun Belt lead in touchdown receptions.
Bradley, who had 39 catches for 475 yards and two scores last year, already has more TD receptions than any Cajun receiver last year. Keenan Barnes, now a senior, had six touchdown receptions two years ago, and that was the most for any UL-Lafayette receiver since 2013.
“JaMarcus is just a ball player,” Nunez said. “In any one-on-one matchup, that’s who we’re looking for. With the other guys, we’ve got some explosive dudes out there that we can get the ball to.”