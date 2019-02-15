Austin Todd’s two-out, two-run double in the top of the 10th inning provided the winning runs as the 19th-ranked Texas Longhorns took a 3-1 win over UL-Lafayette in Friday’s season opener for both teams.
Todd sent a pitch from Ragin’ Cajuns reliever Austin Bradford into the left-center gap, just past the outstretched glove of left fielder Gavin Bourgeois, to score Bryce Reagan and Duke Ellis and break a 1-1 tie in an opening-night pitchers duel at Russo Park.
Texas (1-0) got a stellar starting pitching performance from sophomore Bryce Elder, who checked the Cajuns on three hits through eight innings and struck out nine. However, LSU transfer Brennan Breaux led off the bottom of the ninth with his second hit and Daniel LaHare greeted reliever Kamron Fields with another single. One out later, Hayden Cantrelle was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Handsome Monica’s ground ball plated Breaux with the tying run.
UL-Lafayette (0-1) also got a solid pitching effort from starter Gunner Leger, who missed all of the 2018 season after two surgeries. Leger, the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Year as a junior in 2017, allowed two hits and struck out four in five innings.
Cajuns reliever Austin Perrin gave up a one-out single to D.J. Petrinsky and a two-out single to Ryan Reynolds in the seventh before Michael McCann’s ground-rule double down the line in right field scored Petrinsky to break the shutout.
Reagan singled off Perrin with one out in the 10th, and Ellis drew his third walk of the game before Todd delivered his third hit. Todd had a game-winning home run in last year’s series between the two teams.
Freshman Mason Bryant gave up a one-out single to O’Neal Lochridge in the bottom of the 10th but struck out Breaux and LaHare to record his first career save.
The teams will play the second game of their opening series at 2 p.m. Saturday and the series finale at 1 p.m. Sunday.