Throughout the offseason, there wasn’t any position UL football coach Billy Napier seemed more up in the air about than defensive line.

Throughout the spring season, it was the one position on his roster that had the most regulars sitting out with injuries and the most newcomers thrown into the fire.

It’s also the area most likely to be helped by signees who didn't arrive on campus until June.

Consequently, as the team reports Thursday for fall practice, the progress, or lack thereof, of that defensive line that could be the X-factor in the Ragin’ Cajuns fulfilling their goal of repeating as Sun Belt West champions.

“That’s the one position that we have immediate depth issues,” Napier revealed. “Time will tell. I just know we have five scholarship players that are coming in. That’s an area of our team where we’re going to get bigger in a hurry.

“We’ve got legitimate power five type players that are going to be rolling in here. Some will be ready to play and others will need to develop. But I think the defensive line is one position where newcomers have a chance to make the most impact.”

Similar to coach Mark Hudspeth’s first season in 2011 with freshman Justin Hamilton and Christian Ringo forced into action, several newcomers may have to see significant playing time this fall.

That’s always a little bit scary, says defensive line coach Rory Segrest.

“It’s a process,” Segrest said. “It takes guys a little while. It depends on the mindset of a kid. Everybody’s a little different individually, how fast they can pick up on it. That’s one of the biggest thing with a freshman when he comes in.

“Sometimes it’s not even necessarily if he has enough talent to do it, does he know what to do and where to go, especially when the bullets start flying and the ball is snapped. A lot of guys can draw it up on the board for you, but when they have to think fast on their feet, all of a sudden it’s not so easy for them.”

Among the signees that could make immediate impacts are: Shomari Hayes, Quintlan Cobb, Dalvin Hutchinson, Kendall Wilkerson and Hutchinson CC signee Ja-Quane Nelson.

“He’s one of those guys with a lot of talent,” Segrest said of Wilkerson. “It’s just a matter of how quickly he progresses and see how fast we can get him on the field.”

Hayes got a head-start start on the other freshmen and “is growing up,” according to Napier in the spring.

Nelson gives the Cajuns lots of needed versatility on the line.

“He played mostly end at Hutchinson,” Segrest said. “But he’s also a guy we feel like is versatile. He’s a big guy, strong guy, probably weighing about 285 right now. If we needed to move him in, we’d feel comfortable with that as well. He’s got some length. He’s a 6-3 and a half kid, so he can do multiple things for us.”

The only good aspect of all the veteran injuries is the reserve defensive linemen got more reps than expected in the spring, which could provide more depth in the fall.

Segrest specifically mentioned the progress made by red-shirt sophomore Malcolm Rollins through that process.

Fellow sophomore Timaje Porter and Masry Mapieu could also lessen the importance of the freshmen signees getting a lot of playing time.

While time will tell exactly how many newcomers on the defensive line will be needed to play critical roles in the fall, it’s critical Segrest sees the true potential realized from sophomore Zi’Yon Hill at tackle and returning senior starter Bennie Higgins at end.

With Hill, it’s largely about health, reduced to six starts last season due to injuries.

“He’s quick, he’s explosive, he’s strong and he’s a lot bigger than people think,” Segrest said. “He’s a little undersized when you just look at him visually, but he’s a 285-pound guy with some strength. The quickest and agility part of it gives him an advantage on things. Hopefully, he’ll get that shoulder healthy and just continue to improve and we’ll see where it goes this year.”

If the depth improves on this unit this fall, both should also benefit from fewer snaps. Segrest is hoping to develop a rotation of “at least seven or eight guys” to achieve that goal.

“I think the biggest thing with Bennie is just making sure that he’s keeping his hands inside in the run game, striking blockers,” Segrest said. “I thought he got a little bit wide at times, kind of catching and he’d get pushed around a little bit.

“From a technique standpoint, I think that’s the biggest thing, just keeping those hands in there, striking and being in position to get off and make more plays.”