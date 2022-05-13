Marin Barras was not entirely pleased.
She had every reason to be satisfied with her Sun Belt Conference debut on the first day of the Sun Belt Track and Field Championships at Cajun Track - every reason but one.
She didn't win, and that, after all, is the reason for competing.
So, for one day, she had to settle for a 153-foot throw and second place in the women's javelin.
"I was aiming for my personal best," said Barras, who turned in a 158-8 throw in recent regular season action. "If I had hit my personal best, I would have won."
The winner was a 156-9 by Arkansas State's Camryn Newton-Smith, followed by Barras, a 152-7 by UTA's Liz Cantby and a fourth place 146-2 by UL's Blair LaFleur.
"That's big for us to go 2-4 because we're going to need some points in the field'" said Barras, a freshman who signed with UL after a sterling career at Highland Baptist,
She's just getting started for the Cajuns, When she hits her rhythm, it's "when my arm gets tired, I just relax and throw."
The next-best performance of the day for the Cajuns came in the men's javelin, where Kaiden Burgess placed third with a 200-6 throw,
Chandler Mixon is tied for fifth after one day of the grueling 10-event decathlon, which wraps up today.
Trials were held in the men's and women's 1,500, 400 hurdles and 200 meter dash Thursday evening,
Brooklyn Wilson advanced in the women's 1,500, while Ta' La Spates reached the finals in the 400 hurdles.
UL men advanced in the 400 hurdles with Zachary Sampson and Nathan Ferguson, while three sped to the next level in the 200 - Carencro's Trejun Jones, Floyd Pond and Yves Cherubim.
Men and women ran 10,000 meters to wrap up the evening.
Action resumes today with the decathlon and heptathlon, along with the men's long jump and shot put, and women's long jump, high jump and shot put.
Prelims are set in the 100 and 110 hurdles, 400 dashes,100 dashes, and 800 meters, with 3K men's and women's steeplechase finals.