Pride in Sun Belt football at all-time high

In it 19th year of existence as a Division I football league, the Sun Belt Conference league officials and coaches had a positive message to push and declared it with boldness. The Sun Belt has the best winning percentage (11-5, .688) in bowl games of any league in America. Arkansas State six-year coach Blake Anderson said the league has never been more balanced than it is heading into the 2019 season.

New coaches huge theme this season

While the UL Ragin’ Cajuns certainly didn’t join the trend with second-year coach Billy Napier only losing one coach off his first staff, the Sun Belt is flooded with new coaches, bringing a tone of unpredictability to the 2019 race. Four of them are head coaches — Appalachian State’s Eliah Drinkwitz, Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell, Troy’s Chip Lindsey and Texas State’s Jake Spavital. But it also impacts the coordinator level. The most interesting change might be Arkansas State’s Keith Heckendorff taking over offensive coordinator duties for head coach Blake Anderson, who take on more of a CEO role.

UL fans should get familiar with roster

Sure, there will be plenty of familiar names, like the running back trio of Trey Ragas, Raymond Calais and Elijah Mitchell back. But much moreso than a year ago, penciling in a regular starting lineup for the Cajuns this fall may be tough to do. From the defensive line to the secondary, coach Billy Napier suggested there could be weekly changes. “We’re going to have more than just a handful on each side of the ball that can play winning football. It’s going to be promote and demote on a daily basis.”

UL return to Superdome bigger than expected

As if opening a season in the Superdome against an SEC West team isn’t big enough, UL coach Billy Napier suggested Monday that his Cajuns’ 11 a.m. meeting with Mississippi State on Aug. 31 is more significant than anyone every imagined. It’ll begin the new athletic season after one filled with tragedy, including the recent death of UL baseball coach Tony Robichaux. “It’s an opportunity, in my opinion, one of the more critical times for the university’s athletic department to rally the troops and unite with all of the things we’ve been through this offseason,” Napier said.