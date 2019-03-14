NEW ORLEANS — You could just see the anguish and the disbelief on the face of UL senior forward JaKeenan Gant when the realization hit him that Cedric Russell’s potential game-winning 3-point attempt at the buzzer was off the mark.

It’s the other side of excitement of March Madness.

For Gant and his Ragin’ Cajuns teammates, it was total heartbreak, losing a 70-69 nailbiter to South Alabama in their Sun Belt Conference tournament opener Thursday at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans.

“I thought these guys besides me (Gant and Marcus Stroman) were fantastic,” UL coach Bob Marlin said. “JaKeenan played super. He’s had a fantastic year. I think he’s the Player of the Year in the league in my mind. I don’t think there’s any question, but evidently other people think differently.

"Marcus set a single-game Sun Belt Conference record with 13 assists and that’s on 6-of-22 from 3, so if we make some more 3s, he has 18 assists probably in this game."

+2 P.J. Hardy's turning-point game filled with ironies for Cajuns In his mind, it was the turning point in his season — and perhaps his career.

It was truly the end of one of the great individual seasons in UL basketball history. Fittingly, Gant went out with yet another top-notch performance, finishing with 26 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, a block and two steals.

And oh yeah, don’t forget three alley-oop slam dunks off feeds from his old buddy senior point guard Marcus Stroman.

“My journey has been great,” Gant said. “I felt like I let it all out this year. I’ve just giving it my all, just trying to win.”

The dejection on the face of Stroman was obvious as well. His availability was the main topic of conversation all week after suffering a hamstring injury in last Saturday’s overtime win at Arkansas State.

Stroman finished with four points, four rebounds, 13 assists and one steal in 34 minutes of play.

“No, it didn’t affect me,” Stroman said. “I came out and played my game. We just fell short.”

It was a tight battle all game long.

Stroman’s steal and layup with 2:30 left made for a 67-66 lead, but Herb McGee’s 3-pointer gave the Jaguars a 69-67 lead with 2:03 left. South Alabama leader Jay Ajayi missed a front end at 1:21, before Gant missed two free throws with 18 seconds left to keep the game tied at 69-69.

Asked what he was thinking while walking of the floor, Gant said he was stuck on that trip to the line.

“That free throw,” Gant said, “both of those free throws.”

P.J. Hardy’s 3-point attempt with eight seconds was off the mark, before Rodrick Sikes was fouled by Hardy with 4.6 seconds left on a drive to the basket.

Sikes missed the first one, but made the second one for a 70-69 lead.

The Jaguars outscored UL 15-7 at the line and 9-6 behind the arc.

The Cajuns (19-13), who had beaten the Jaguars five in a row, advanced the ball up the floor and called timeout with 1.8 seconds left.

“We chose to call time-out,” said Marlin, who said he didn’t think there was enough time to let the drive play out. “I thought we got a great look. I thought it was in the whole way. It either goes or it doesn’t.”

Russell got off a clean 3-pointer at the top of the key, but it bounced off the iron to end UL’s season.

“He got a clean, clean look,” said USA coach Richie Riley, who said the timeout was a good decision by Marlin. “I thought it was in. I was squatted down. I dropped down and it just hit the back of the rim.”

Stroman was content with the process in the final seconds, just wished the result would have been different.

“When I was driving, coach called timeout and that was the right play to make,” Stroman said. “Ced popped up. That’s one of our best shooters. I know the whole coaching staff and the players trust Ced to take that shot. We just fell a little short.”

+3 UL gives Cajundome farewell to high-impact senior trio Transferring in the college game is now almost as commonplace as national signing day.

Had Russell’s jumper fallen, junior forward Jerekius Davis would have been the top complementary player in the game for the Cajuns. He finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.

“Jerekius gave us a punch off the bench that was big for us,” Marlin said.