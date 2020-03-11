It’s still very early and as UL coach Billy Napier put it, the spring season is the time to throw ideas against the wall and “see what sticks.”
Two of the areas where some musical chairs could take place are at linebacker and offensive line.
Initially, the position switch of note is junior Kris Moncrief from outside to inside linebacker after the departure of leading tackler Jacques Boudreaux.
“He also will be a third-down rusher,” Napier said of Moncrief’s move. “That’s a role he’s excelled at in the past. He certainly has that tool set and that ability. He could also always go back and play ‘Jack’ if we needed him to, but I think our situation, we feel like it’s best to start him there and start teaching him that. He’s done well. He’s done some really good things in the first two practices.”
Moncrief actually played inside as a freshman, but was moved outside “just to try to get him on the field. He’s one of our better defensive players — very instinctive, very productive.”
Napier said the move also fits into his overall philosophy of “getting the best 11 out there,” as well as creating as many roles as possible.
Moncrief joins Ferrod Gardner, Lorenzo McCaskill, Jourdan Quibodeaux, Jordan Cordova, Tanner Wiggins and signee Ahmad Johnson.
“We’re going to play with that outside-backer, D-line, inside-backer, we’ve got lots of work to do to develop roles there and it’ll be very competitive,” Napier said.
The outside options includes Chauncey Manac, Joe Dillon, Tyler Guidry and Terrence Jones.
Guidry’s play as a true freshman also played a role in the decision.
“I think that had a lot to do with it,” Napier said. “In particular how he played in the second half of the year and in the bowl game.”
Offensive line talk
With three starters now gone, there are obviously many decisions to be made in that area before the 2020 season opener Sept. 5.
Just a few practices into the spring season, Napier said the initial thought is to move O’Cyrus Torrence from left to right guard and keep Max Mitchell at right tackle.
“That’ll kind of give us kind of that (Kevin) Dotson-(Robert) Hunt effect to some degree,” said Napier, who said Torrence could play tackle as well.
Ken Marks could also play either, while Cole Prudhomme and Shane Vallot are both options at guard or center.
“We’ve got some versatility there, and like most years, we’ll play more than just five players,” Napier said. “If you watched our bowl game, it was a revolving door in there. We’re committed to playing lots of players upfront. Those guys work really hard and they deserve the opportunity to play.”
Napier said there's no urgency to make any firm decisions on starters before August drills.
Tight end options
Last year, the tight end position was a matter of survival with several newcomers playing key roles successfully to aid in the 11-3 season.
This season, Napier hopes the return of redshirt junior Johnny Lumpkin, sophomore Neal Johnson and Damani Burrell as well as the additions of Peyton Aucoin and Christian Sabatini will bolster the position.
“It’s a big spring for him for a lot of reasons,” Napier said of Johnson. “I do think he has ability. Whether he can be dependable, accountable and consistent, time will tell.
“We ask a lot of that group. Those guys have been great so far in the offseason.”
Progress noted
While it’s still too early for Napier to single out a few newcomers making favorable early impressions, he said the offseason program and the first week of spring drills have produced an overall improvement.
“We’ve made a lot of progress in the six weeks we’ve been working,” he said. “I’d say we’re further ahead than we were at this point last year as a team. This position, each unit, we’re much further along understanding of the concepts we’re running, the fundamentals for our position and then the familiarity with how we operate, how we practice.
“We’re getting lots of good teaching opportunities. This is really the best teaching environment that we get.”