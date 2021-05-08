Connor Cooke continued his recent stretch of dominant pitching, finishing just one out short of a complete game in a 5-2 win over North Alabama on Saturday at Russo Park.

Cooke improved to 6-2 with the win, allowing two runs on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

The Cajuns improved to 25-20 with the win, while North Alabama dropped to 7-37. The two teams will wrap up the weekend series at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Cajuns jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead by the end of the third inning. Drake Osborn got the scoring going with an RBI single in the second, before CJ Willis stole home in the third for the two-run cushion.

Bobby Lada then continued his second-half power surge with a two-run homer in the sixth for a 4-1 lead. North Alabama had trimmed the lead to 2-1 with a run in the fifth.

UL got an insurance run in the eighth with a Jonathan Brandon RBI ground out.

The Cajuns got 12 hits and stranded eight more runners in the win.