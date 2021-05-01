The resilience of the UL Ragin’ Cajuns continued to impress in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader with a 9-0 victory over Texas State at Russo Park.
Starting pitcher Connor Cooke was dominant again with seven more shutout innings to improve his ERA to 1.66 on the season to go with a 5-2 record.
In throwing only 90 pitches, the sophomore right-hander only allowed four hits, walked two and struck out nine.
And while Cooke often appeared he was pitching in a rocking chair, the game was actually very competitive until after the seventh-inning stretch.
The Cajuns, who improved to 23-19 and 9-8 with the win, got single tallies in the fourth and fifth for a 2-0 lead.
In the fourth, Carson Roccaforte got a run home with a ground out to first base after Connor Kimple reached on an error.
Bobby Lada led off the fifth with a solo homer to left for a 2-0 lead.
After Cooke left it for reliever Brandon Talley, UL’s bats gave the Cajuns a little breathing room, thanks to consecutive RBI singles from Brennan Breaux, Kimple and CJ Willis for a 5-0 lead.
Breaux finished the game 2-for-5 with three RBIs.
UL added four more runs in the eighth, thanks to a two-run Breaux single, Jonathan Brandon’s RBI base hit and one from Drake Osborn as well.
Osborn was 2-for-4 to increase his batting average to .325.
The Cajuns had 13 hits as a team.