Tactically, new UL head football coach Michael Desormeaux doesn’t really want his Ragin’ Cajuns to be looking too far down the road as they began spring practice Thursday afternoon.
“Our motto for this whole spring is kind of, how much better can we be at the end of this 15?,” Desormeaux said. “One day at a time. As cliché as it sounds, one foot in front of the other. Keep those blinders on and let’s just go do the work.”
Those guiding comments could just as easily have been said by former UL coach Billy Napier. But as similar as things are, Desormeaux acknowledges there are a few differences this spring.
The most obvious is the quarterback battle. For the first time in four seasons, there’s a quarterback battle at UL.
“It does change things,” Desormeaux said. “When you have a first-string quarterback and he’s the guy, he takes all the one reps and therefore there’s fewer twos and threes reps for the other guys to get.
“We’re splitting it up and we’re trying to get the guys that are in the mix the reps that they need.”
In one way, things haven’t changed other than Levi Lewis no longer being around. The two quarterbacks who battled for the backup role last season – Chandler Fields and Ben Wooldridge – begin the spring on top of the depth chart.
“Starting from scratch is always hard, right?,” Desormeaux explained. “Because someone’s got to go out there first. You kind of start where you finished a little bit. We always kind of say around here that you’ve got to start in a fair place.
“So you kind of start with Chandler and Ben going out there with the ones, but the way we practice, there’s just as many twos reps. So it’s the same plays, just with another group.”
Desormeaux said he plans to get reps to Lance Legendre, Zy McDonald and even true freshman Zeon Chriss. Hunter Herring is “dealing with offseason injury that he’s kind of working through” during the spring.
“He’s done a good job,” Desormeaux said of Legendre. “He deserves to get reps. Let’s see what he can do. Zy McDonald’s a really smart kid who does a really good job. He understands what we’re doing. He deserves to get some time in there.
“Zeon has done a really good job. He’s got a very good approach to it. His demeanor is very much like Levi. Very much about business, very intent on what he’s doing. So he’s in there too.”
Ideally, Desormeaux said he’d like to have a clear-cut starter at quarterback heading into summer practice as he would at all 22 positions, but he’s not confined by those wishes.
“But we’re not going to rush to make a decision just for the sake of saying we’ve got starters named,” he said. “I believe when you rush to make decisions, a lot of times you’ll make mistakes. We’d rather make sure we get it right and however long it takes, it’ll take.”
As typically seems to happen during the spring season, the offensive line will be shorthanded.
It’s possible four potential starters won’t participate at all during the spring in Jax Harrington, David Hudson, Tyler Brown and Carlos Rubio.
Desormeaux said Harrington has a chance to play in spring game, but the other three are out for the entire spring.
As a result, the staff is getting good looks at center Landon Burton, guard Mackey Maillho, tackle Nathan Thomas and tackle King McGowen.
“You can’t get caught up in what’s happening right now when some things don’t look good with the guys you have in there because they have no experience,” Desormeaux said. “In the long run, it’ll be for the better good. You feel really confident about those guys and what they’re capable of doing.”
Running back Chris Smith is also out for the entire spring, while defensive lineman Zi’Yon Hill will be limited.