Now that he’s the UL starting quarterback, Ben Wooldridge is determined to keep the job.
The redshirt junior tied a school record with five touchdown passes to lead the Ragin’ Cajuns to a 38-18 blowout win over Arkansas State on Saturday at Cajun Field.
Wooldridge was 21-of-34 passing for 315 yards and five scores with no interceptions.
The Cajuns (4-3, 2-2) now have a two-game winning streak heading into Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. contest at Southern Mississippi on ESPN2.
With the five TD passes, Wooldridge joined Jake Delhomme against Northern Illinois in 1996 and Andre Nunez against New Mexico State in 2018.
Wide receiver Dontae Fleming joined the party as well. He had six receptions for 81 yards and two scores — all three totals career-highs for the former East St. John standout.
The story was similar for redshirt sophomore Jacob Bernard. He had five receptions for 97 yards and a score — all new career standards for the Mandeville High product.
The running game also enjoyed a big night, finishing with 206 yards and 521 overall. Terrence Williams led the way with 58 yards on 11 carries, while Jacob Kibodi added 54 yards on 12 tries. Dre'lyn Washington contributed 48 yards on 11 carries.
It was the Cajuns' largest margin of victory over the Red Wolves since winning 33-9 in 1995.
Much changed about the matchup when AJ Mayer trotted out as Arkansas State’s quarterback instead of regular starter James Blackman, who was completing 69% of his passes this season with only one interception. Without Blackman, the Red Wolves offense managed only one first down over its first five possessions.
The good news for the visitors was that UL’s offense didn’t completely seize the opportunity. After a three-and-out and a fumble at the ASU 26, the UL offense put together a 12-play, 49-yard drive in 4:05 for a 3-0 lead. Kenny Almendares did the honors with a 43-yard field goal after Wooldridge completed five passes on the drive.
UL broke through with a touchdown drive on its next possession, covering 53 yards on nine plays in 3:49 for a 10-0 lead with 13 seconds left in the first quarter. The drive began with a 15-yard pass to Peter LeBlanc and was sparked by Johnny Lumpkin’s 17-yard grab on third down. That set up a 7-yard TD pass to Fleming.
That’s when the Red Wolves adopted a different strategy — throwing deep.
Mayer hit receiver Jeff Foreman for 38 yards on a flea flicker to set up a 43-yard field goal by Dominic Zvada to cut UL’s lead to 10-3 with 8:58 left until intermission. Then came a 53-yard completion to Daverrick Jenkins one play before a 30-yard touchdown connection to Seydou Traore. Instead of Arkansas State tying the game at 10-10 with 6:28 left in the half, Bralen Trahan blocked the extra point to keep it 10-9.
Wooldridge hit Bernard on a 45-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-6 for a 17-9 UL lead with 4:36 left until halftime.
After a holding call ruined Arkansas State’s next drive, Wooldridge went back to the air with a 55-yard touchdown pass to Fleming for a 24-9 halftime edge.
Arkansas State was 0 for 7 on third downs in the first half, while the Cajuns were 3 for 8. After a slow start in the first half, the Cajuns posted 15 first downs and 311 total yards over the first two quarters.
Wooldridge continued his second-quarter hot hand when UL drove 75 yards on nine plays in 3:26 to grab a 31-9 lead in the third quarter. Williams had five carries for 33 yards on the drive, and Wooldridge finished it off with a 36-yard touchdown pass to Michael Jefferson.
Wooldridge added a 13-yard touchdown pass to Neal Johnson for a 38-9 lead with 6:51 left in the third.