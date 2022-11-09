INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
UL can win would be three straight against the Eagles and put the Cajuns one win shy of being bowl eligible, while Georgia Southern is bowl eligible with a win.
KEY MATCHUP
UL’s secondary vs. GSU’s passing game. The Eagles’ passing game ranked fourth nationally at 331 yards per game, but the Cajuns rank third with 14 interceptions.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cajuns: Senior safety Bralen Trahan is second on the team with 56 tackles, as well as leading the team with four interceptions.
Eagles: Quarterback Kyule Vantrease is second nationally in passing with 2,981 yards with 20 TDs and 13 interceptions.
FACTS & FIGURES
Cajuns lead the all-time series 4-1 … The Eagles are 10-6 in Thursday games … New GS head coach Clay Helton is 1-0 in his career on Thursday … After losing late last week, Helton is now 40-5 in his career when leading at the half … Cajuns ranked third nationally with 14 interceptions and Eagles have thrown 13 this year … UL DE Zi’Yon Hill-Green needs 0.5 sacks to tie school record … With 13 picks, UL safety Bralen Trahan is tied with the most active interceptions nationally … UL’s defense is ranked eighth nationally with 20 forced turnovers … Eagles have allowed 517 kickoff return yards on 25 returns … Eagles’ defense has 15 sacks this season, compared to 23 for UL … Eagles’ WR Khaleb Hood is only four catches shy of the school record … … Cajuns are averaging 25.6 points and 361.1 total yards a game, while giving up 21.7 points and 345.9 total yards a game … Ga Southern is averaging 36.2 points and 480.2 total yards, while allowing 31.2 points and 486.1 total yards.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
4: Georgia Southern’s national ranking in passing offense at 331.3 per game.
3: Number of sacks allowed all season by Eagles, ranking the offense second nationally in that category.
96: Number of points Ga. Southern’s scored in the fourth quarter this season, most of any quarter.
FOUR DOWNS
1: Stay sure-handed
The Eagles have thrown 13 interceptions this season, but Georgia Southern has only lost one fumble all season.
2: Win the kick game
The Eagles have the best kicking game in the league. Kicker Alex Raynor has made 13 of 15 field goals and punter Anthony Beck set a school record with 45-yard average last year and averages 44.7 this year.
3 – Third down
If the game comes down to third-down conversions, UL may be in trouble. The Eagles rank fifth nationally (5.28), compared to 41 for UL.
4 – Fourth down
The Eagles’ defense ranks near the bottom in most categories, including fourth down, allowing 62% on the season.
SCHEDULES
GEORGIA SOUTHERN (5-4, 2-3)
Sept. 3 Morgan State, W 59-7
Sept. 10 At Nebraska, W 45-42
Sept. 17 At UAB, L 35-21
Sept. 24 Ball State, W 34-23
Oct. 1 At Coastal Carolina, L 34-30
Oct. 8 At Georgia State, L 41-33
Oct. 15 James Madison, W 45-38
Oct. 22 At Old Dominion, W 28-23
Nov. 5 South Alabama, L 38-31
Nov. 10 At Louisiana, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Nov. 19 Marshall, TBA
Nov. 26 Appalachian State, TBA
LOUISIANA (4-5, 2-3)
Sept. 3 Southeastern, La., W 24-7
Sept. 10 Eastern Michigan, W 49-21
Sept. 17 At Rice, L 33-21
Sept. 24 At ULM, L 21-17
Oct. 1 South Alabama, L 20-17
Oct. 12 at Marshall, W 23-12
Oct. 22 Arkansas State, W 38-18
Oct. 27 At Southern Miss, L 39-24
Nov. 5 Troy, L 23-17
Nov. 10 Georgia Southern, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 19 At Florida State, 11 a.m.
Nov. 26 At Texas State, 4 p.m.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
Ga. Southern 31, UL 24
Just don’t like this matchup on a Thursday. Bad break for Cajuns not to play this high-flying passing offense on short rest for two reasons. One, it’s more complicated to prepare for a good passing game. Secondly, UL’s method of winning is smash-mouth football and it’s more difficult to be overly physical on short rest. If the Cajuns can keep intercepting passes and run the ball very well, winning is certainly possible, but matchup doesn’t look good on paper. Plus, does being 4-1 in the series matter as much with a new head coach and totally different offensive system?