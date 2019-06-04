UL's AD Maggard named as chair of Sun Belt athletic directors
UL's Director of Athletics Bryan Maggard will serve as chair of the Sun Belt Conference’s Athletic Directors Council for the next two years, it was announced Tuesday.
The two-year commitment allows Maggard the opportunity to work closely with newly-arrived Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill, who joined the league in March from the Atlantic 10 Conference.
Among the many duties for Maggard in his lead role will be establishing agendas and providing discussion direction for the Sun Belt’s athletic directors in top-level meetings, as well as being an advocate and representative for the league on nation-wide issues.
Maggard is in his third season leading the Ragin’ Cajuns after joining UL Athletics in February 2017.