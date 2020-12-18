Bryan Maggard, athletic director at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette said the Thursday night cancellation of the Sun Belt Conference championship game between Louisiana and Coastal Carolina was "unthinkable."
“Disappointed beyond belief on so many levels,” Maggard said after learning the game would be canceled because a Coastal assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19.
“First and foremost, for this program. Secondly, for our fan base and our university. And certainly for the Sun Belt Conference — the biggest game in conference history … done."
Here's how some Cajuns fans reacted on social media:
Zachary Duhon: "Coastal Carolina will forever hold a special place for hate in my heart. Forever."
Kohl James Guilbeau: "If Troy or BYU beat Coastal, we would be playing the conference championship tomorrow. There isn’t a doubt in my mind."
Jaci Russo: "All season long teams have had players test positive but still managed to play games. When UL played Coastal we had 9 starters out and lost on a last second field goal. Now a Coastal coordinator is positive (not a player) and they have to cancel the game. Now Coastal gets to stay undefeated, gets to be conference champs, and prays for a higher bowl bid. There is no way they were going to beat UL again this season. Especially after almost losing to Troy last week."
Nick Guidry: "UL got robbed of a great opportunity. What a joke college football is!"
Doug Saloom: "If you watched any of CC's games, they took no COVID-19 protections. Fans were packed in, ran on field with players and coaches. This was bound to happen to them. Timing could not be more perfect for them to avoid a rematch with UL. Probably just what the Sun Belt wanted...Watch how healthy they will be for their January bowl game...CC and Sunbelt should reimburse UL and fans for all travel costs."
Ed Tuna Perkins: "Gee, what a surprise...something's rotten here....re-schedule...or forfeit...sorry..this game is too important....#chickenontherun."
Rodrigue Brett: "Chanticleers are the SBC golden child? This was so wrong and predictable. I’m fully invested in my tin foil hat on this one. If we do happen to meet them before the season is over, it better be officially designated as conference championship and nothing else."
Ryan Spurgeon: "This feeling is equivalent to the way I felt when the Saints were bounced from the playoffs the last three years."
Lyle Landry: "If we won and Tulsa beat Cincy, very good chance we were going to Peach Bowl as highest ranked G5 champ. This screws us and Coastal has no risk now. If Tulsa wins, Coastal is likely to go to Peach Bowl."
George Villien: "This is actually kind of unbelievable."