Well, the decision has been made anyway.
Following UL’s second scrimmage of August camp, Cajuns’ head coach Michael Desormeaux made it clear he knows who he’s going to name as UL’s starting quarterback for the opener.
“Certainly I know who it’s going to be,” Desormeaux said. “We’re going to let those guys know and we’re going to let the team know. We’ll make that (public) announcement when it’s time.
“After fall camp, I’m very confident in who it needs to be and we’ll move forward with that.”
Chandler Fields took the scrimmage’s first series at quarterback, although Desormeaux said not to read anything into the scrimmage rotation.
In addition to Ben Wooldridge, true freshman Zeon Chriss, Zy McDonald and Lance LeGendre got multiple series.
Desormeaux said he’ll tell the quarterbacks Sunday.
“They deserve to know as good as possible,” he said. “One guy will be really excited and the others will be disappointed. That’s the nature of it.”
The other tight position battle in camp, however, has yet to be decided - placekicker.
Kenny Almendares began camp as the clear-cut leader, but LSU transfer Preston Stafford and Logan Klotz have closed the gap.
“I don’t know if they’re behind,” Desormeaux said. “They’re pretty neck and neck. Stafford today was really impressive with some of the kicks. Again, it’s never a one-day thing.
“I talked to (special teams coach) Luke (Paschal) about it. We’ll take it as long as feel that we need to get there. But you’ve got three options. I think we’re in a good spot at kicker.”
Stafford stood out in Saturday’s second scrimmage.
“Kenny didn’t have his best day today,” Desormeaux said. “He’s been really good all camp, but today wasn’t his day. That’s going to happen like that sometimes.
We’ll go back and kind of go through the whole deal.
“It’s kind of really all three of them. They’re getting equal reps at it because they’ve all produced and kind of made it a competition.”
Different from the first scrimmage where the offense jumped on the defense quickly, the defense was ready from the get-go this time around.
“I think defense came out and started out a lot faster,” linebacker Jourdan Quibodeaux said. “Still some mistakes, but that’s something we’re going to come back tomorrow and get corrected. I’m definitely proud of all the guys. We came out and started really fast.”
Unofficially, there were five turnovers in the scrimmage, but highlighting the defense’s effort was senior cornerback Eric Garror’s interception.
“Eric’s interception at the end of the deal that was an unbelievable mid-point play - just phenomenal play,” Desormeaux said.
Quibodeaux had a great view of the interception, but he wasn’t exactly surprised.
"That’s something that I’ve become accustomed to see him do. He does that all the time," Quibodeaux said. "I was dropping in my assignment and I saw him come across the field. I saw his eyes and I knew he was going to at least break it up but him making an interception isn’t something that’s a surprise to anybody. It was just a great play.”
For the record, Fields was the victim of Garror's play on the interception. Fields was also in the middle of the other play of the scrimmage - a scramble to the right and hitting Kaleb Carter in the corner of the end zone while heavily covered.
Another unit that played well in the scrimmage was the offensive line.
“One of the things we talked about today going into it, is we wanted to see the drill carry over and the fundamentals show up,” Desormeaux said. “As a coach, that’s what you always hope for.
“To see that, that’s always what you want to see