Two days after one of the most humbling losses in the Bob Marlin era, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns hope to rebound when they travel to meet Georgia Southern in Statesboro at 3 p.m. central Saturday.

That won’t be an easy chore, however, for many reasons.

For one, it’s the third game of a three-game road trip. Even at the NBA level, the ears perk up for heavily invested wagers in those scenarios.

Cajuns suffer another key injury in road blowout loss to Georgia State ATLANTA — Sooner or later, a basketball team can only absorb so many injuries.

Secondly, the well-documented injury situation that has inflicted Marlin’s Cajuns this season makes any wins difficult to get at this point, especially on the road.

In Thursday’s 90-52 loss at Georgia State in a game UL trailed by as many as 45, the Cajuns only had seven scholarship players available and nine total players dressed out for the game.

UL lost transfer Durey Cadwell for the season prior to the opener, then Javonne Lowery and Kobe Julien were lost for the season with injuries during the season. Senior guard P.J. Hardy was initially suspended and is now injured to make a waste of his final collegiate campaign so far.

Sophomore point guard Trajan Wesley suffered a blow to the head the week before and remains out, and most recently freshman guard Mylik Wilson, who had scored 48 points to ignite a pair of UL wins this past weekend, is out with a knee sprain.

The Cajuns only shot 28.8 percent from the field Thursday after a 3-for-29 start to the game, and only made 27.3 percent of their 3-point tries as well.

The other key numbers weren’t pretty either. Naturally, Georgia State’s bench outscored UL in a big way 40-12, as well as in the paint 36-18 and in points off turnovers 25-9.

Actually, the Cajuns did win one major category, outrebounding Georgia State 32-31.

Truthfully, this team could use a break and its not going to get one with this trip to Statesboro.

Georgia Southern is giving up three more rebounds a game so far this season, so perhaps that’s an area that could benefit UL in this matchup.

Cajuns men's basketball rallies again, this time to beat Appalachian State 81-73 BOONE, N.C. — UL’s basketball team withstood a 3-point barrage from Appalachian State in the first 12 minutes, and then turned things over to …

Georgia Southern is 10-7 overall and tied for second place in the Sun Belt standings with Georgia State with a 4-2 start.

The Eagles also sport a seasoned bunch led by Ike Smith (14.6 pts, 5.6 rebs), Elijah McCadden (13.0 pts, 5.2 rebs), Quan Jackson (10.6 pts, 4.8 rebs) and Isaiah Crawley (12.3 pts, 4.6 rebs).

Their two league losses so far this season were at Appalachian State and at Little Rock.

Depth-wise, the Cajuns will have access to only six players that have at least played 100 minutes this season, compared to Georgia Southern with 10 players.

When you consider this will be UL’s fifth game in the last 10 days, it’s only fair to wonder if the Cajuns have much steam left on this road trip, even if they were healthy.

Persistence pays off for Ragin' Cajuns with first Sun Belt victory of season With 12 minutes to go in the second half and UL clinging to a two-point lead, the Ragin’ Cajuns needed a boost to pull through to potentially …

If UL is going to end this road trip with another gutsy win, like the 81-73 victory it got at Appalachian State on Monday, the Cajuns will likely need more consistent shooting from top scorer Jalen Johnson, who scored 12 points on 3-of-12 shooting from the field Thursday.

Also, Dou Gueye will have to pick up his game after scoring zero points in Thursday’s loss as a 10.1-point scorer so far this season.