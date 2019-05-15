UL softball coach Gerry Glasco spent a lot of time throughout the course of the season obsessing over what it would take for his No. 7-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns to host an NCAA regional.

But if you noticed, he didn’t spend a second criticizing the selection committee after being given a No. 2 seed.

Deep down, he knew.

It just wasn’t in the cards this season. Has the program been short-changed by the committee in the past? Absolutely, many times.

Was it this year? No.

Things just didn’t work out for the 50-4 Cajuns schedule-wise in 2019.

Can you make an argument that UL is one of the top 16 teams in America? Of course you can.

Should that mean something? Yes.

For that logic to be applied, however, the entire way of evaluating college teams in all sports would have to change. For the first time ever, the NCAA would need to understand that conference games are different than nonconference games.

I’ve argued this point for decades. Power five teams shouldn’t get the same credit for beating a No. 5 ranked team in their own league as they do a No. 5 team in another conference. By that same token, a team shouldn’t receive the same RPI punishment for losing to a No. 75 team in its own league as it should losing to a No. 75 in another league.

But until the NCAA understands conference games are different, it’s futile to even go down that road.

Under the current NCAA model, the 2019 Cajuns had zero chance of hosting.

On this rare occasion, though, that’s an issue UL fans shouldn't be upset about.

In the big picture, being sent to a No. 11 regional in the No. 6 super regional bracket suits this team just fine.

“I’ve got to schedule better next year,” Glasco admitted. “I’ve got to make some adjustments. You have a very fine window, a very minimum room for error. Obviously, you don’t want to schedule 25 top 25 teams. I thought I had 10 games on the schedule that were top 25.”

It was a two-step process and UL came up short on both ends.

Typically, scheduling Baylor three times, Oregon State twice, California twice, McNeese State twice, South Alabama and even Texas State would be good. It wasn’t in 2019.

For example, Baylor was 58 in RPI this year (16 in 2018), Oregon State dropped from 27 to 46, Cal from 32 to 64, Texas State from 28 in 2018 to 62 this spring, McNeese from 41 to 91 and South Alabama from 68 to 153.

“It was like buying stock in the wrong business,” Glasco said. “I bought stock in the wrong schools this year. But I’d do it again, because coach Don Meyer is a great coach and done a great job at Cal and coach Glenn Moore is a great coach at Baylor and that’s a great program. Things didn’t go right with our schedule.”

Those instances were simply bad luck. What was UL’s fault was scheduling Incarnate Word (263 RPI; 227 in 2018), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (253; 254 last year) and Jackson State (278 this year; 290).

There’s just too much potential for bad RPIs in the bottom half of the Sun Belt to ever schedule such teams.

“There’s a lot of reasons why our schedule wasn’t what it should be,” Glasco said. “But the important part is to try to get at least 14 games against teams we think will be in the top 25 next year. And then we need one or two Sun Belt teams to be in the top 50 at a minimum.

"It’s really important to go outside our conference and try to four to eight more really good opponents.”