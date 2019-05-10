CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. Lafayette's Candice Walls won her opening match at the 2019 Golden Gloves National Tournament of Champions boxing tournament Thursday night, winning by a second-round TKO over Sarah Ratcliff of Cincinnati.
Walls, a member of the Ragin' Cajun Boxing Club, punched Ratcliff into two standing eight counts in the second round of their quarterfinal match in the Female Elite 152-pound weight class before the referee stopped the bout.
Walls, UL's assistant director of athletics for athletic performance and a member of the Ragin' Cajun strength and conditioning staff for two years, advances to Friday night's semifinals where she will face the winner of Thursday's late bout between Leah Cooper of the NY Metro region and Kendra Reeves of the Rocky Mountain region.
A win in that scheduled 6 p.m. semifinal bout would put Walls into a Saturday night national championship bout.
Walls won her second straight Louisiana Golden Gloves title earlier this year -- winning the first only six months after beginning formal boxing training -- and earned the right to represent the Mid-South region in the national tournament by winning that title in April in Little Rock, Ark.