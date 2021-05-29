MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The UL Ragin' Cajuns wouldn't be knocked out when they were on the ropes, instead forcing extra innings.
But Georgia Southern's eight-hole hitter, Parker Biederer, found yet another way to hurt the Cajuns with an RBI squeeze bunt in the top of the 11th inning to vault the Eagles to a 3-2 win over UL in the Sun Belt Conference tournament semifinals Saturday at Riverwalk Stadium.
The Eagles (34-22) advance to meet South Alabama in the Sun Belt finals at 1 p.m. Sunday with AN NCAA regional spot on the line. The Jaguars beat UT-Arlington 5-4 in Saturday's first semifinal.
Biederer had singled home a run in the second and homered in the fifth before his game-winning RBI bunt in the 11th.
This time, Georgia Southern closer Nick Jones was able to prevent any UL rallies to secure the win that finished the Cajuns' season at 32-23. Bobby Lada doubled with two outs and advanced to third on a high-hopper to first that was botched.
But Jones got Jonathan Brandon to ground out to end it. The Cajuns were outhit 12-4 in the loss.
The Cajuns somehow found life in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings. Entering that frame, 20 straight Cajuns were retired going back to the second inning.
But Jones did what drives coaches crazy — hit Tyler Robertson with a pitch to open the inning. It was reviewed, but Robertson was awarded first base.
Then senior Brennan Breaux fouled out pitch after pitch before singling to right field to put runners on the corners with no outs.
That's when the Cajuns got a huge break. Ben Fitzgerald also fouled off many two-strike pitches before smashing a ground ball to third. The throw to the plate was in plenty of time, but the catcher dropped the ball after making the tag. The play was reviewed, but Robertson's run counted to tie the game at 2-2.
There was some surprising results for both teams on the mound in this do-or-die semifinals contest.
On one hand, you had Georgia Southern starting pitcher Jordan Jackson. The senior right-hander entered the game with a 4-6 record and a 5.64 ERA, giving up 80 hits in 60-2/3 innings, and opponents were hitting .307 against him for the season.
And yet, the Cajuns had all kinds of trouble against him … after the second inning, that is.
In the first inning, Drake Osborn reached on an infield single and then took second on a throwing error. Perhaps sensing a low-scoring game, Tyler Robertson quickly bunted Osborn to third.
But Jackson got a critical strikeout with one out and escaped damage when Ben Fitzgerald’s scolding line drive was right at the shortstop.
In the second inning, some creative UL baserunning got the only run of the game against Jackson. Bobby Lada led off with a single up the middle, before Carson Roccaforte walked.
After Connor Kimple’s flyout to right got Lada to third, he was able to sneak home through the back door when the Eagles threw to second on Roccaforte’s stolen base.
But Roccaforte was the last UL hitter to reach base for six more innings.
Jackson pitched seven sparkling innings, allowing just two singles, one walk and striking out eight.
Georgia Southern’s offense wasn’t exactly crushing it either. The Eagles got a run off UL starter Carter Robinson in the second thanks to one-out singles from Jason Swan, Jarrett Brown and Biederer.
That might have worked, but Biederer followed his RBI single in the second with a long homer to right to lead off the fifth to chase Robinson and give the Eagles a 2-1 lead.
That’s where the second surprising pitching performance came in. Sam Riola, who began the season at shortstop, finished that fifth inning on the mound for the Cajuns.
His first pitching outing of the season was one inning last weekend against Texas State. And yet, there the Minnesota native was pitching 2-2/3 innings with a one-run deficit and the season on the line.
Incredibly, Riola retired the first eight batters he faced before Christian Avant’s one-out single in the eighth. Brandon Talley relieved Riola at that point.
As usual, UL’s bullpen shined again. The problem was by that time, the Eagles brought on their closer, Jones, with his 17 saves on the season.
He allowed a two-out single to left by CJ Willis to break a string of 20 straight Cajuns retired, but then got in trouble in the ninth.
Spencer Arrighetti used a double play to post a zero in the 10th, but a walk and an infield single set up Biederer's small-ball heroics in the 11th.