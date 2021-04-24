If it hasn’t already happened, the tongue-in-cheek controversy about the final 27 seconds of UL’s spring football game will soon fade away.

What will matter in the long run for the Ragin’ Cajuns heading into the 2021 fall season is the progress or lack thereof achieved during the spring session.

The spring game, as well as the reports throughout the spring practices, left a handful of good signs.

Defensive front really good

Most already know about such stars as Tayland Humphrey and Zi’Yon Hill, but the front seven looked even deeper than that Thursday.

Little-known defenders like Dominique Ratcliff got three stops, Jordan Lawson four stops and a sack and Sonny Hazard had some moments as well with a sack.

+3 Almendares ends controversial finish to UL spring game with game-winning, 51-yard FG There were two dramatic endings in the final 27 seconds of UL’s spring game Thursday at Cajun Field.

Kendall Wilkerson continues to give hints of future stardom. Coaches constantly rave about the work ethic of AJ Riley and his play justifies that … including what initially appeared to be a game-winning sack in the closing seconds Thursday.

UL coach Billy Napier said the running backs were better in the spring game than in the first two scrimmages. He was also impressed with the springs running backs Emani Bailey and Chris Smith had.

The White team rushed for 73 yards (3.2 a carry) and Vermilion 84 yards (3.1 a carry).

“Just being out there behind them, I was impressed with their effort in the game,” Napier said. “I thought they both played with toughness. We did some negative plays, but our front seven is good as well.”

Moncrief takes big step

With starters Lorenzo McCaskill and Ferrod Gardner sitting out, 6-foot-1, 236-pound linebacker Kris Moncrief made quite a statement Thursday.

It began with a first-quarter interception in the end zone of starting quarterback Levi Lewis.

A year ago, Moncrief was moved from outside to inside linebacker, but had to do so without a real offseason to prepare because of the pandemic.

“From this year, I felt like I made a big jump overall, just learning … getting the repetitions,” Moncrief said. “It’s just a big jump. I’m blessed to be in this opportunity with my teammates. It’s honestly a blessing to be able to get those reps and just be out there every day, just having fun.

“Most people would be like, ‘That’s too many, but I love it. I want to continue take as many reps as I can, because I know it’ll help me in the end — me and my teammates.

Moncrief also had four tackles and two stops behind the line.

“But this spring, he’s really taken off and he’s got a bright future,” Napier said. “He’s also a really good third-down rusher in some of our sub-packages. I’m really pleased with Kris. He’s a bright young man, he’s a good student, he’s got really good character, always has a good attitude and he just continues to get better and improve.”

Tight ends ready for more?

The passing games included plenty of wide receivers.

Jacob Bernard had four receptions for 79 yards and a potential game-winning touchdown.

Errol Rogers had four receptions, Dalen Cambre had three catches for 34 yards and Pat Hughes was active with eight targets with three catches for 22 yards.

But tight ends Neal Johnson and Pearse Migl made some of the biggest catches in the game. Johnson had four catches for 32 yards and a stellar TD grab, while Migl had three catches for 36 yards and a two-point conversion.

“Neal Johnson is a unique player,” Napier said. “There’s no question Neal continues to mature as a person. It’s not about ability with Neal. It’s all the intangible things. I think he’s really grown up a lot this semester. Being able to do your job as a student, as a member of the team, as a tight end.

“He’s got a bright future in front of him. He’s got to continue taking that ownership that we talk about. The sky’s the limit for Neal.”

Almendares still the answer

Late last season, Kenny Almendares took over the kicking duties for the Cajuns. After Thursday, it appears he intends to keep his job with a game-winning, 51-yard field goal on the game’s final play for a 13-11 Vermilion win.

“I lost a little bit of weight and I felt a lot better with my body,” Almendares said. “My swing’s gotten better. We worked a lot on technique during the spring and that helped out a lot.

“There’s still more to improve, but I am in a good spot.”

He wasn’t alarmed by the missed 45-yarder earlier in the fourth quarter.

“I started my approach, but I slowed down,” Almendares said. “I don’t know if it was because I saw the ball differently — maybe the ball wasn’t how I usually see it. But I slowed down and slowing down made me go to the side a little bit and that’s what made my angle turn and I hit it a little bit to the left. I still hit it good. My angle just wasn’t correct.”

Secure spots even deeper

Arguably two of the best positions on UL’s roster are quarterback with Lewis and safety with four extremely talented and seasoned performers.

And while their roles in their technical positions down the road won’t likely increase with injury, some of the most impressive performances Thursday were turned in by safeties Blair Brooks and Tyrone Lewis and backup quarterback Chandler Fields.

Brooks led all defenders with 10 tackles, including one for a loss.

“He’s played with physicality,” Napier said of Brooks. “Blair became a four-core specials team player for us last year. He’s very bright, he’s worked hard to improve and he’s a guy who as developed a niche as a four-core special teams guy and certainly as a backup safety, he’s done some good things at times.

“We’re excited about the role that Blair kind of created for himself last year. He’s one of those seniors that decided to come back and we’re excited about that.”

Lewis, a Kansas State transfer, added seven stops and 2.5 behind the line.

He’s got a bright future in front of him. Being here early for him was important to learn the systems. I do think he’s improved. He’s steadily getting comfortable back there.

“The summer and training camp will be huge for him, getting more familiar with our system.”

Fields completed 12 of 15 passes for 136 yards with a touchdown.

“We’ve seen Chandler for several years now,” Napier said. “He certainly continues to develop. He’s got a huge summer and training camp in front of him. The next three months are going to be critical for him.”